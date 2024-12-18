Victor Osimhen's potential departure from Napoli in the upcoming transfer windows appears increasingly inevitable

The Nigerian striker, currently on loan at Galatasaray, continues to draw significant interest from numerous clubs

As the winter transfer market approaches, reports have emerged detailing Napoli's latest asking price for the dynamic forward

Victor Osimhen's departure from Napoli on a permanent deal is no longer a question of "if" but "when," especially following the dramatic events of the past summer transfer window.

The Nigerian forward, who has been vocal about his desire to leave the Serie A club, saw multiple transfer opportunities collapse as interested suitors failed to meet Napoli's steep valuation.

The surge of interest in Osimhen during the summer prompted Napoli to reassess his price tag, initially set at around €120 million, eventually lowering it to €75 million.

Now, with the winter transfer window approaching and Osimhen’s exceptional form on loan at Galatasaray reigniting interest, fresh reports suggest that Napoli has once again revised their asking price for the prolific striker.

Napoli review Osimhen’s asking price

According to a report from Transfer expert, Nicolo Schira, Napoli has increased its asking price for Osimhen from €75 million to €81 million.

The upward revision reportedly stems from speculation linking French giants Paris Saint-Germain with a move for the Nigerian forward.

PSG is said to be in the market for attacking reinforcements following the underwhelming performances of their current front line, as detailed by media outlet, Football Transfer.

Interestingly, the additional €6 million included in Napoli's valuation is expected to compensate Galatasaray should the Italian club decide to recall Osimhen from his loan in Istanbul.

This development coincides with comments from Galatasaray president, Dursun Özbek, who recently hinted at the possibility of the Napoli loanee extending his stay at the Turkish club.

The uncertainty surrounding Osimhen's future sets the stage for another intriguing transfer saga, as the prolific forward's next move remains to be seen.

Osimhen congratulates Lookman on CAF award

Legit.ng in another report detailed how Osimhen congratulated Ademola Lookman on his triumph at the 2024 CAF Awards ceremony.

The Nigerian forward edged out stiff competition, including Achraf Hakimi, to clinch the prestigious award. Lookman’s win comes just a year after Osimhen’s own triumph.

