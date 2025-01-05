Victor Osimhen could be on his way out of Galatasaray as early as the January transfer window following recent events

The Nigerian forward is subject to a bid from a top Premier League club which Napoli are contemplating considering

Osimhen joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan from Napoli in the summer although he has a clause to leave in January

Victor Osimhen’s continuous stay at Galatasaray has been cast in doubt as the latest speculations suggest he could be on his way out of the Turkish club this month.

The Nigerian forward has been in phenomenal form since moving to Turkey after a falling out with the hierarchy at Napoli last summer.

Victor Osimhen could reportedly join Manchester United this January after the Premier League club proposed a swap deal to Napoli with Marcus Rashford. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen scored his 10th Turkish Super Lig goal from the penalty spot as Galatasaray maintained their unbeaten run with a 2-1 victory over Gotzepe at the RAMS Park, Istanbul on Saturday.

According to Transfermarkt, the 26-year-old has now netted 13 goals and created five assists in 16 matches for the Istanbul giants in the ongoing season.

Following his impeccable form, several top clubs have shown interest in signing Osimhen in the January transfer window but the striker had suggested he was not leaving at least until the end of the season.

Osimhen makes U-turn on decision

Popular Turkish football website Fanatic is reporting Osimhen has made a surprise turnaround on his decision to stay at Galatasaray until the end of the season and might likely leave the club in the January transfer window.

The tabloid claims Napoli are prepared to activate the break clause in his loan deal which allows him to leave in January after receiving a decent offer from a Premier League club for the Nigerian forward.

The Sun claims Manchester United are eyeing a bid for Osimhen and proposing a swap deal with out-of-favour striker Marcus Rashford to Napoli in order to get the Nigerian this January.

The £60million-rated Manchester United forward has snubbed three offers from Saudi Arabia worth up to £675,000 a week but is open to leaving the Premier League club if the right offer presents itself.

Under-fire Man United manager Ruben Amorim is desperate to strengthen this month and has opened the door to signing Osimhen as early as the January transfer window.

Osimhen working on Man United move

Meanwhile, Football Italia claims Osimhen has his heart set on joining Manchester United and there are moves already behind the scenes to get the deal done.

Galatasaray will be compensated handsomely if Osimhen ends his loan early as the Istanbul giants could receive as high as €10m if the 26-year-old forward leaves mid-season.

Osimhen starts 2025 with great goal

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen kicked off the new year in style with a clinical strike in Galatasaray's hard-fought win against Goztepe in the Turkish Super Lig.

The Nigerian forward, whose name continues to feature prominently in transfer speculation across Europe, was on hand to score Galatasaray's first goal of 2025 from 12 yards out.

The win for Galatasaray extended their lead at the top of the Turkish Super Lig to 11 points ahead of second-placed Fenerbahce.

