Antonio Conte has addressed rumours linking Manchester United's striker Marcus Rashford to Napoli in January

The Napoli manager is keen on signing another centre-forward and has identified Rashford as a major target

Rashford is reportedly keen on leaving Manchester United and a possible Victor Osimhen swap deal is being proposed

Napoli are desperate to sign a new striker to partner Romelu Lukaku in attack and they have identified Manchester United’s striker Marcus Rashford as the perfect fit.

The 27-year-old forward has faced heavy criticisms lately for his poor performances and was recently dropped from the first team before their clash versus Ipswich.

Marcus Rashford is reportedly open to leaving Manchester United as early as the January transfer window after being sidelined by Rueben Amorim. Photo by Ash Donelon

According to the BBC, Rashford was initially left out of manager Ruben Amorim's squad for four games because of his poor performance in training and his attitude towards club teammates.

The England international is reportedly keen to leave his boyhood club after struggling in recent seasons and facing heavy backlash from angry and disappointed Manchester United fans.

Serie A title contenders Napoli are the latest club to be linked with Rashford, who the Red Devils are willing to offload to get his huge wage of over £300,000 a week cleared from their books.

Conte talks Osimhen/Rashford swap deal

Meanwhile, Napoli manager Antonio Conte has responded to the rumours suggesting the Serie A club are prepared to accept Manchester United’s outcast Rashford.

According to The Sun, the Red Devils are ready to offer Napoli the England international in a mouth-watering swap deal involving Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen.

The Super Eagles forward is currently on loan at Galatasaray and has been in impressive form for the Turkish giants, scoring 12 goals and creating five assists in all competitions this season, per Transfermarkt.

Rashford is widely expected to leave Old Trafford in the January transfer window and Conte is ready to reunite the star with Lukaku and Scot McTominay at Napoli.

Will Osimhen be interested in Manchester United?

Manchester United is languishing in 14th position on the English Premier League table, and their chances of playing in a European competition next season are extremely slim.

This situation may put off any chances of the Old Trafford club from successfully securing the signature of Osimhen who is on the verge of winning the Turkish Super Lig with Galatasaray.

The Red Devils’ poor system in the past few seasons could also be a turn-off for Osimhen who seems to flourish in a well-organised set-up which is evident with Galatasaray presently.

Osimhen has also stated previously that he is not willing to cut short his loan spell with the reigning Turkish champions as he wants to win trophies with Galatasaray this season.

Arsenal ditches Osimhen deal again

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Arsenal will no longer pursue any deal to sign Osimhen in the January transfer window and will rather turn their focus to RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko.

The Gunners are among a few top European teams that have been strongly linked with the on-loan Galatasaray forward before the winter transfer window opens.

Arsenal are desperately in need of a new center-forward due to the current injury crises rocking the North London club as they continue their push for a first Premier League title in 20 years.

