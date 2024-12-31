The Nigeria Football Federation and Austine Eguavown are at loggerheads over who should be the next Super Eagles coach

Nigeria has been without a permanent coach since parting ways with Finidi George after a poor series of results

The NFF has begun the search for the next coach of the Super Eagles and would prefer a foreigner for the position

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is ready to appoint a new coach for the Super Eagles after several months without a permanent manager for the senior national team.

The NFF Technical Committee will reportedly meet in the first week of January 2025 to determine who becomes Nigeria’s next coach, ending several months of search.

According to ESPN, former coach Finidi George resigned from his position as the Super Eagles gaffer in June after a poor run in the World Cup qualifiers despite being in charge for only two competitive games.

A 1-1 home draw against South Africa and a surprise 2-1 defeat at Benin Republic, led to calls for his dismissal but the former Ajax winger decided to walk away from the job.

Finidi’s resignation prompted another search for a new manager for the Super Eagles but after six months, the NFF are still undecided on who will take up the role permanently.

NFF and Eguavoen at loggerheads over next coach

Meanwhile, Austine Eguavoen is kicking against the idea of the football federation hiring a foreign coach for the Super Eagles after six months of searching for Finidi’s replacement.

The Technical Director of the NFF and interim Super Eagles coach prefers an Indigenous coach to take over from him and be given the needed backing by the NFF to succeed.

Eguavoen believes a homegrown coach will have passion for the role unlike a foreigner and will give anything for the success of the Super Eagles.

NFF disagrees with Eguavoen on next coach

NFF President Ibrahim Gasau does not agree with Eguavoen’s stance on a local coach leading the Super Eagles and is already making plans to employ a foreigner for the vacant position.

According to Own Goal Nigeria, Gusau has already kickstarted discussions with some Nigerian sponsors to secure funding to pay the salaries of the yet-to-be-employed foreign coach.

“We are currently in discussion with Dangote Group, BUA, MTN, Baba Ijebu, and others on the payment of foreign coach,” Gusau said.

“Though, Eguavoen is doing well, but if we must engage a coach, we must make sure that the issue of payment is sorted.”

Several foreign coaches have been rumoured to be interested in the Super Eagles job and the NFF will make their decision in the next few weeks.

Eguavoen sends clear message to NFF

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Eguavoen has urged the NFF to finalize the appointment of a permanent coach for the Super Eagles to salvage the team’s chances of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Nigeria faces an uphill task to secure the ticket to football’s biggest tournament after a poor start in the qualifiers which has left the team in a precarious position in their group.

