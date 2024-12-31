Victor Osimhen left Napoli on acrimonious terms in the summer and joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan

The Italian Serie A, under the instruction of new manager Antonio Conte, signed Romelu Lukaku as replacement

The two strikers have fared differently for their respective sides midway through the season as we enter 2025

Victor Osimhen generated the most headlines in the summer transfer window of 2024 while trying to end his four-year relationship with SSC Napoli and leave the club.

The Nigerian forward decided to leave the club at the end of the season after the team's Tiktok account trolled him over a penalty miss, and their relationship fractured.

Romelu Lukaku and Victor Osimhen in action for AS Roma and Napoli during their time together in Italy. Photo by Ivan Romano.

Source: Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, and Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli attempted to sign him, but all moves collapsed mainly due to Napoli's excessive demands.

Chelsea were locked in negotiations with Osimhen until the final moments of the transfer window but could not reach an agreement on personal terms.

According to The Athletic, One of the options the Blues explored was a swap deal that would see Napoli sign Romelu Lukaku permanently, and Osimhen going the other way in a loan plus option to buy.

The player rejected a loan deal with no obligation to buy. Lukaku eventually joined Napoli before the Super Eagles star moved to Galatasaray on loan.

Galatasaray's Osimhen vs Napoli's Lukaku in 2024

The fans of the Italian club began throwing jabs at their former striker and comparing him to the Belgian, but the comparison soon faded after the former Inter Milan star hit a rough patch.

Osimhen stood out throughout the first half of the season for Galatasaray, helping the Turkish champions finish the year unbeaten and at the top of the table.

Osimhen's stats for Galatasaray

As noted by Transfermarkt, Osimhen has featured in 15 games across the Turkish Super League and UEFA Europa League since joining the Istanbul giants.

He has 17 goals and assists overall, including nine goals and three assists in 12 league games and three goals and two assists in four games in the European competition.

Lukaku's stat for Napoli

Lukaku is Conte’s trusted soldier, having worked with the Italian manager during their time together at Inter Milan, where he was named Serie A’s best player in the 2020/21 title-winning season.

However, he has not been at his usual best for the former Chelsea boss at Napoli. He has featured in 20 games across Serie A and Coppa Italia this season.

He has seven goals and five assists, most of which have come in the league, with only an assist in the cup. Big Rom has drawn blank in 13 games and has failed to score twice in any game.

Lukaku has compared poorly to Osimhen in terms of goalscoring, and every day, it looks like Napoli made the wrong decision, even though the former Lille star wanted to leave.

Lukaku faces Napoli fans' backlash

Legit.ng reported that Lukaku is facing Napoli fans' backlash due to his performances for the Neapolitans after he joined to replace Osimhen, who left in the summer.

The Belgian’s lack of attacking contributions in 13 games has raised eyebrows, while the man he replaced has made attacking contributions in 12 of his 15 games for Galatasaray.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng