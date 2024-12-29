Shehu Dikko has rewarded the Super Eagles Team B with a whopping sum of N10 million after they picked up a CHAN 2025 ticket

Having played a goalless draw in Accra, the Nigerian side returned home to a 3-1 over Ghana, as they book their place at the tournament

The National Sports Commission, led by Dikko, has rewarded the team with a huge amount after a win over their rivals

The chairman of the National Sports Commission, Shehu Dikko, has splashed a whopping N10 million on the Super Eagles B for qualifying for the 2025 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

Dikko watched as the Nigerian team defeated their Ghanaian counterparts 3-1 at the Godwill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Saturday.

Earlier, the director-general of the NSC Bukola Olapade had promised to reward the team personally for the victory.

However, Dikko displayed his leadership skills when he made the gesture to present the reward himself. Olapade said via Voice of Nigeria:

“Before the game, I made a personal pledge to reward the team if they emerged victorious.

"When I shared this with the NSC chairman, Malam Shehu Dikko, he immediately applauded the idea.

“But insisted that he would make the donation himself as a sign of solidarity and appreciation for the players’ efforts.”

The CHAN Super Eagles side produced an electric performance to pick the ticket to next year's continental showpiece.

Nigeria edge Ghana to CHAN ticket

After a goalless draw at the Accra Sports Stadium last week, the Super Eagles scored three first-half goals in the reverse fixture to ensure they picked a ticket.

Sodiq Ismaila opened the scoring in the 18th minute, and then three minutes later, Nduka Junior extended the lead.

Saviour Isaac then capitalised on a defensive complacency in the 25th minute to tuck home the third goal for the home team.

Nigeria last played in the CHAN competition in 2018, and they have returned after six years.

Daniel Ogunmodede and Fidelis Ilechukwu’s leadership helped secure the spot in their first outing with the Super Eagles B team.

Why Ahmed Musa missed out on CHAN squad

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ahmed Musa failed to make the Super Eagles Team B squad for the CHAN qualifiers.

The tournament proper is reserved exclusively for players who are citizens of African countries and play in their countries' domestic leagues.

However, chapter 16, article 38 of the tournament's framework puts Musa's eligibility in check, stating that only players with permanent contracts are eligible.

