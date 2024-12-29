Atalanta has declared they are not considering any interest in Ademola Lookman in the January transfer window

The Nigerian forward has been a subject of interest from top European clubs including Liverpool

Lookman has been one of Atalanta’s key performers this season as they push for their first Serie A title

Ademola Lookman’s future at Atalanta remains uncertain as top European clubs are signaling their interest in the Nigerian forward following his impressive performances for the Italian club.

The 27-year-old forward, who was the club’s hero last season after leading them to the Europa League title, created the club’s only goal as they played an entertaining 1-1 draw against Lazio on Saturday.

Atalanta insists Ademola Lookman is not for sale in January despite reported interest from Premier League giants Liverpool.

Source: Getty Images

According to Transfermarkt, Lookman has scored 12 goals and contributed six assists in 21 appearances for Atalanta this season as they push for their first Serie A title.

The Nigerian forward’s impressive displays have not gone unnoticed as several top clubs including Liverpool have reportedly indicated an interest in the Atalanta star ahead of the January transfer window.

Lookman, who is worth around €55 million, has been crucial to the success of Atalanta and the Italian club has no intent to cash in on the striker anytime soon.

Atalanta issues statement on Lookman’s future

Atalanta’s director Tony D’Amico has affirmed the Italian club has no intention of offloading Lookman or any other key player in the January transfer window irrespective of how much bid they receive, Complete Sports reports.

“Certainly, the January transfer window is a difficult one for all clubs.

” If there are any opportunities, we will go for them, but obviously maintaining the full squad that we currently have at our disposal.”

Atalanta are bidding to make history as they push to win the Italian league title for the first time and they believe Lookman and others will play a key role in that ambition to become reality at the end of the season.

Key reasons behind Lookman’s CAF POTY win

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Gian Piero Gasperini has praised Lookman's extraordinary form after the Nigerian attacker won the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Men's Player of the Year award.

Reflecting on Lookman's incredible progress since his move to Atalanta, coach Gasperini attributed the forward's excellence to the degree of consistency he has maintained since leaving RB Leipzig.

