Victor Osimhen is being linked with a possible move to the Spanish La Liga as soon as January 2025

The Nigerian international had been a significant subject in the transfer window as his future remains uncertain

A former Besiktas star, Okan Koc, believes the 26-year-old is the kind of striker needed at Spanish club Barcelona

Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen has been linked with a possible move to Spain ahead of the January transfer window.

The Super Eagles striker remains the subject of transfer talks, with several top European teams jostling for his signature.

Since his summer loan move to Turkish club Galatasaray, he has been in incredible form, directly contributing 17 goals in 15 matches.

Victor Osimhen is being linked with Spanish club Barcelona. Photo: ANP.

Source: Getty Images

Reports suggest that Galatasaray are unwilling to make him a permanent hire, as his future remains uncertain.

He could leave the club next month due to the staggering release clause of €75 million in his contract.

Although the player has suggested that he wants to see out his season-long loan deal at Galatasaray, a move is very likely in January.

Osimhen linked with Barcelona

A former Besiktas forward, Okan Koc, believes the 26-year-old is the kind of striker needed at Spanish club Barcelona.

Veteran striker Robert Lewandowski is inching towards the twilight of his career and Barcelona are now active in the transfer market for strikers.

A Spor commentator, Okan Koc, was quoted as saying by habersarikirmizi.com:

"If I were Barcelona, ​​I would buy Osimhen tomorrow.

"If important clubs in Europe pay 75 million euros, the players want to leave, but if Osimhen stays, it means there was not enough demand from there".

Meanwhile, Premier League club Chelsea are still making efforts to land the former Lille of France striker.

The Blues were on the verge of securing the striker's signature before the deal collapsed shortly before the close of the summer transfer window.

Galatasaray coach speaks on Osimhen's situation

Legit.ng earlier reported that Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk has disclosed that Manchester United would not be able to sign Osimhen in January.

The tactician hinted that the Super Eagles forward is willing to complete his season-long loan spell with the club.

Buruk emphasised that the 26-year-old is happy with the RAMS Park outfit.

