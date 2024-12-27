Victor Osimhen's future remains undecided as many clubs continue to show interest in signing him

Galatasaray, where he is currently on loan, are among the clubs who have expressed desire to sign him

Head coach Okan Buruk has explained how the never-ending transfer rumours affect Osimhen’s mind

Victor Osimhen's future has yet to be decided, and Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk has explained how nonstop rumours affect player's minds.

Osimhen joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan from Napoli and after a few games, he impressed enough for the Turkish champions to decide to sign him permanently.

Victor Osimhen celebrates with the Galatasaray fans after scoring twice in the 5-1 win over Kayserispor. Photo by Muhazim Zahid Tuzun.

Source: Getty Images

Napoli have sent a message to Gala, stating it clear that they either pay his full €75 million release clause or forget about the player who has other suitors in Europe.

According to Football London, a break clause in the loan deal allows him to leave in January, but Osimhen has decided to stay in Turkey until the end of the season.

Buruk speaks on Osimhen's future

Galatasaray coach Buruk has shared the latest update on Victor Osimhen's future and explained how the nonstop transfer rumours affect the player's mind.

“Osimhen will stay until the end of the season. Of course, I would like to buy Osimhen's contract. He is happy here too,” he said in an interview with Demirören News Agency via Fanatik.

He added that it is too early from an economic and financial perspective to go after the player mid-season and that the Lions will make their move close to the end of the season.

“The player's mind needs to be left alone. We want to buy him. But we shouldn't confuse the player. He explained this and told us. He said he will finish the season at Galatasaray,” he added.

Osimhen has contributed 12 goals and five assists in 14 games for Galatasaray going into the mid-season break and leading the team well in the absence of Mauro Icardi.

A Nigerian journalist who asked not to be named to protect the relationship applauded Buruk for his thoughtfulness over how the constant rumour may disturb the player's mind.

“This is an area I have wanted everyone to pay attention to, and finally Buruk is thoughtful to acknowledge it. Galatasaray could let the rumours affect the player's mind, and things could go wrong. It's best to see out his loan and decide his future in the summer,” he told Legit.ng.

Turkish pundit identifies Osimhen’s replacement

Legit.ng reported that a Turkish pundit told Galatasaray to sign a wantaway French striker in January to rival and possibly bench Victor Osimhen.

Buruk has indicated that the club needs to sign a striker in January to fill the void left by the injured Icardi, and PSG striker Randal Kolo Muani’s name has emerged.

Source: Legit.ng