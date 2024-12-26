Global site navigation

Turkish Pundit Urges Galatasaray to Sign PSG Star to Rival Victor Osimhen
Football

Turkish Pundit Urges Galatasaray to Sign PSG Star to Rival Victor Osimhen

by  Elijah Odetokun 2 min read
  • Victor Osimhen has functioned as a lone striker since the season-ending injury to partner Mauro Icardi
  • The club will sign a new striker to partner Osimhen in Okan Buruk's preferred 3-5-2 system this season
  • A Turkish pundit has urged the Super Lig champions to sign wantaway PSG striker to rival the Nigerian

Victor Osimhen has been going solo in attack since the season-ending injury to Mauro Icardi, and a Turkish pundit has urged Galatasaray to sign a replacement.

Osimhen and Icardi formed a feared strike pair before the Argentine striker suffered an anterior cruciate ligament rupture during the UEFA Europa League match against Tottenham Hotspur.

Victor Osimhen, Galatasaray, Kayserispor, RHG Eneturk Energy Stadium, Kayseri, Turkiye, Super Lig.
Victor Osimhen looks to the stands after scoring for Galatasaray against Kayserispor. Photo by Muhazim Zahid Tuzun.
Source: Getty Images

Head coach Okan Buruk has tried a few options to pair the Nigerian forward in his preferred 3-5-2, including Michy Batshuayi and Dries Mertens, but none compares to Icardi.

Turkish pundit recommends rival to Osimhen

Galatasaray are also faced with the possibility of losing Osimhen in the January transfer window, with top European clubs expressing interest in the Napoli star.

Turkish pundit Serdar Ali Çelikler has recommended a wantaway Paris Saint-Germain striker, Randal Kolo Muani, as a possible partner for Osimhen and possibly benched him.

“Players like Kolo Muani will do well no matter which team they go to. I say this because I watched from the bottom,” he told Neo Spor.
“He went from Nantes to Frankfurt, from there to the French National Team and PSG. He is very similar to Victor Osimhen.
“If he comes to Galatasaray, he will even cut Osimhen and put him on the bench, but I don't think such a situation will happen. If you can't get Osimhen, Kolo Muani will come.”

According to Sky DE, Kolo Muani will leave PSG this winter, with Luis Enrique not counting on him, and he's already attracting interest from four clubs in England and Germany.

Multiple reports in the French media suggest that Parisians are pushing out the French international star to create space to sign Osimhen, whom they chased all summer.

Galatasaray eye Osimhen replacement

Legit.ng reported that Galatasaray have lined up Osimhen’s replacement as the reality dawns closer that they will be unable to sign the Napoli-owned forward.

The Turkish champions have eyed a striker who plays in the French Ligue 1, starred at Euro 2024 as the possible replacement, and has a low transfer fee.

