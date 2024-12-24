The Nigeria Football Federation is looking to complete the appointment of a permanent manager for the Super Eagles

Former Bayer Leverkusen manager, Bruno Labbadia, remains the heavy favourite to be named the next coach of the Nigerian team

A report detailing the terms of the contract set to be awarded to the next coach of the Super Eagles has surfaced

The coaching situation of the Super Eagles remains a hot topic as the next round of FIFA World Cup qualification fixtures approaches.

The Nigerian national team has been without a permanent head coach since Finidi George's departure, with Augustine Eguavoen stepping in as interim manager for recent matches.

Former VfB Stuttgart coach, Bruno Labbadia, is the favourite to be appointed coach of the Super Eagles. Image: Christian Kaspar.

Source: Getty Images

Following Eguavoen’s success in securing qualification for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, reports have emerged suggesting that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is keen to appoint a permanent manager for the team.

According to a fresh report by Leagues Reporter, former Bayer Leverkusen manager, Bruno Labbadia, has emerged as the frontrunner to take charge of the Super Eagles.

Meanwhile, another report indicates that the NFF is exploring the possibility of offering a special contract for the German tactician’s appointment.

NFF to explore special contract for next Super Eagles coach

According to a report by media outlet OwnGoalNigeria, the football federation is looking to appoint the next Nigeria coach on a short-term contract, specifically for the upcoming rounds of the FIFA World Cup qualification series.

The report also states that the NFF is open to extending this contract, provided the appointed manager achieves success in these qualification fixtures.

This development follows reports of the NFF reaching an agreement with sponsors to fund the salary of the incoming manager.

While it remains unclear who will be appointed as the next coach of the national team, the topic continues to be a hot topic of discussion and one to watch closely.

Finidi sends warning to Super Eagles coach

Legit.ng in another report detailed that the former coach of the Nigerian team, Finidi, has issued a warning to the next Super Eagles coach following his decision to step down from his role as manager.

The 53-year-old was in charge of the Super Eagles for a period spanning about a month. The former Enyimba manager also shared some thoughts on the reasons behind his failure as manager of the Nigerian team.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng