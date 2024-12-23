Victor Osimhen’s future could be sorted as early as the January transfer window after several months of uncertainties

The Nigerian forward is currently on loan at Galatasaray after being exiled from Napoli’s first team in the summer

Osimhen is wanted by majority of Europe’s elite teams including some top Premier League clubs

Victor Osimhen could be heading to the Premier League after two top English clubs received a massive boost in their pursuit of the Nigerian striker.

The 25-year-old forward’s future has been clouded in uncertainty for several months following his loan transfer to Galatasaray after a fallout with their hierarchy at Napoli.

Victor Osimhen could be joining one of the two biggest clubs in the English Premier League when the next transfer window opens in January. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen’s loan spell in Turkey has somewhat turned into a blessing for the striker, becoming one of the top scorers in the Turkish Super Lig with nine goals for Galatasaray in the domestic league.

The exiled Napoli forward has had a total of 17 goal contributions, scoring 12 times and creating five in all competitions for the reigning Turkish champions in just 15 games, per Transfermarkt.

Osimhen’s remarkable form has sparked numerous interests in the Nigerian forward with top teams like Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Manchester United all rumoured to be interested in signing the striker.

Chelsea and Man United get Osimhen boost

Meanwhile, Premier League giants, Chelsea and Manchester United have received good news in their pursuit of Osimhen as PSG appears to have pulled out of the race to sign the Nigerian striker.

According to Football Transfers, the Ligue 1 champions have set their sets on Aston Villa forward Jhon Duran, who they believe will be a cheaper option than the on-loan Galatasaray forward.

The 21-year-old striker only recently signed a contract extension at Villa Park, but he has only started three league games so far this season, despite scoring 12 goals in all competitions since the start of the 2024-25 campaign.

Osimhen shares secret behind Galatasaray success

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen has hailed his teammates and coaching staff as the main reason behind his success at Galatasaray this season.

The Nigerian forward has been in rich form since joining the Turkish giants in the summer, netting a total of 12 goals and creating five assists across all competitions this season.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng