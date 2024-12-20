Mikel Arteta has been advised to pursue a deal for Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen in January

The Gunners have seen their Premier League title ambitions derail after some inconsistent results this season

Osimhen has been on many Premier League clubs' radar after falling out with parent club Napoli in the summer

Arsenal are desperately looking to sign a marquee centre-forward this January after watching their title ambitions this season derail after a few bumpy results.

Mikel Arteta has been under fire lately as the Gunners have struggled to score goals from open play with many fans claiming the absence of a natural striker has been their undoing.

Victor Osimhen has been on many top clubs' radar and could be in line for a big money transfer in January as Arsenal considers submitting a bid for the striker. Photo by Ahmad Mora

Source: Getty Images

According to Premierleague.com, Arsenal are third on the league table with 30 points from 16 games, six points off table toppers Liverpool who have played a game less.

The Gunners have dropped points in eight games this season, losing two and drawing six which has strongly hampered their chance of ending their 20-year Premier League title drought.

However, Arteta has been provided with the solution to restore the North London’s club title chances with 20 games still left to play in the Premier League.

Rio Ferdinand wants Osimhen at Arsenal

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has advised Arteta to pursue a deal for Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen in the January transfer window in order to revive the club’s title hopes, The Hard Tackle reports.

“Now, you ain’t having a number nine that’s coming on impacting games. But I don’t even think you’ve got to buy an Osimhen, although I would buy Osimhen.

“But I’m saying like, you haven’t even got to buy the best out there who’s available. You’ve got to buy someone who can come in and impact games.”

Osimhen has been in superb form since joining Galatasaray on loan in the summer, netting 10 goals so far and he has a clause that allows him to join a bigger club in January.

PSG prepare way for Osimhen’s arrival

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Paris Saint-Germain has exiled French forward Randal Kolo Muani from their first team as they prepare to make a bid to sign Osimhen in January.

The Parisians are one of the top clubs linked to the Super Eagles striker with Chelsea, Manchester United, and Arsenal all rumoured to be interested in his services.

Kolo Muani has failed to find his feet since arriving in Paris last season and is already seeking for a means to leave PSG as early as January.

Source: Legit.ng