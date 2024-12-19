The Super Eagles of Nigeria have ended the 2024 calendar year in 44th position on the final FIFA ranking

Nigeria dropped places after the final international break of 2024 and maintained the spot going into 2025

Their final rankings is a record low for the three-time African champions in six years in a year of mixed fortunes

The Super Eagles hit a new low after the latest and final FIFA rankings of 2024 were released, and they maintained their position, which was published last month.

Nigeria had highs and lows in 2024, with the high point being reaching the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, which they lost to host country Ivory Coast.

Their lowest point is losing 2-1 to Benin Republic in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in June and ending their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with a 2-1 home loss to Rwanda.

Super Eagles hit six-year low

According to the FIFA rankings released today, December 19, 2024, which is the final list of 2024, the Super Eagles of Nigeria maintained the 44th spot from November.

The three-time African champions also maintained their fifth spot in Africa behind Morocco, Senegal, Egypt and Algeria, ranked 14th, 17th, 33rd and 37th in the world.

As noted by Score Nigeria, this is the lowest year-end ranking the Nigerian national team have achieved since 2018, when they also finished 44th even though they had lower points.

The team's highest ranking was 28th place, which happened after they reached the AFCON 2023 final, but a disastrous end to the AFCON 2025 qualifier dropped them down the table.

The team had three managers in 2024. It started with Jose Peseiro, who quit after AFCON 2023; Finidi George managed four games, and Augustine Eguavoen coached six games for the AFCON 2025 qualifier. They played 18 games, won nine, drew four and lost five games.

