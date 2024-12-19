Ademola Lookman is the reigning African Footballer of the Year after winning the award at the ceremony in Morocco

Lookman has not relented with his impressive performances and is seen as one of the contenders for the 2025 edition

Past winners Mohamed Salah and Victor Osimhen are some of the other high performers to be considered for next year

Ademola Lookman is the current African Footballer of the Year after picking up the award at the event held at the Palais des Congres in Marrakech, Morocco.

He will hold the golden gong until December 2025, at least when the next edition of the ceremony will be held in Morocco, as already announced by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Ademola Lookman delivering his speech after winning the 2024 CAF Men's Player of the Year Award. Photo from @CAF_Online.

The Atalanta forward has not stopped in his tracks and keeps dropping top performance for Gian Piero Gasperini's side, making him one of the contenders for the next edition.

Legit.ng looks at the top five early contenders for the 2025 CAF Men's Player of the Year Award.

2025 CAF POTY early contenders

1. Mohamed Salah

Two-time winner Salah is one of the early contenders to succeed Lookman and win the 2025 award. The Egyptian has started this season brightly for Liverpool under new manager Arne Slot. As noted by Transfermarkt, he has scored 16 goals and 13 assists in 23 games in all competitions. Many football fans believe it's his award to lose.

2. Ademola Lookman

Lookman is a contender to go back-to-back and retain his title, having not stopped in his tracks with impressive performances. He has 18 goal contributions in 18 games. Atalanta are in the title race and could be a strong favourite if they go all the way and win their first Serie A title.

3. Victor Osimhen

Osimhen won the award in 2023 and could be back for another one in 2025 if he keeps up his momentum. He is currently on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli. As noted by Sozcu, his 15 goal contributions in 14 games have prompted the Turkish champions to pursue a permanent move.

4. Omar Marmoush

Marmoush could easily be seen as the hottest Egyptian footballer in Europe this season, having scored 18 goals and provided 12 assists in 23 games in all competitions, one attacking contribution more than Salah. He was also pivotal in helping the Pharaohs qualify for AFCON 2025.

5. Nicolas Jackson

Jackson was heavily criticised during his first season at Chelsea, but he has stepped up this year, helping the club to get second place on the table even though they deny they're not in the title race. He has nine goals and three assists in 15 league games.

