Ademola Lookman was recently crowned the 2024 Confederation of African Football Men's Player of the Year

The Nigerian forward edged out stiff competition from several other nominees, including Achraf Hakimi, to clinch the prize

Former coach of the Super Eagles, Jose Peseiro, has revealed the reason why Lookman was crowned CAF POTY

Ademola Lookman has continued to flourish following his transfer to Atalanta in the summer of 2022.

The marquee Nigerian striker, who has kicked off the season like a house on fire, led his club side to their first major trophy in about 70 years.

Ademola Lookman poses for a photo after winning the CAF Player of the Year award. Image: @CAF_Online.

Source: Twitter

Lookman's incredible form recently saw him crowned the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Men's Player of the Year for 2024.

The aftermath of his receipt of the prestigious award has continued to see him showered with endless encomiums from various stakeholders.

Adding his voice to the chorus of admiration is former Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro.

The Portuguese tactician recently revealed what he considers the real reason behind Lookman's CAF POTY success.

Peseiro speaks on Lookman's CAF POTY success

In an interview with Sportitalia, the Portuguese tactician credited Atalanta’s head coach, Gian Piero Gasperini, for helping unlock Lookman’s full potential through his tactical approach.

“I believe giving Lookman the freedom to move around has allowed him to showcase his quality, both in decision-making and execution,” Peseiro remarked.

“Of course, the club and Gasperini have created an environment that supports Lookman’s growth as a player in every aspect.”

Reflecting on the forward’s recent accolade, Peseiro was full of praise for his former player.

“Lookman’s victory is well-deserved, given his performances for both Atalanta and his country, Nigeria,” he added.

Peseiro’s sentiments are well-founded, especially considering Lookman has enjoyed three of the best seasons of his career since joining Atalanta.

The Nigerian forward has already been directly involved in 16 goals across 19 appearances this season, according to data from FotMob, putting him on track for the best campaign of his career.

Premier League clubs rivals for Lookman

Legit.ng in another report detailed that two Premier League clubs are in the running for Lookman’s signature.

The possibility of the Nigerian forward departing Atalanta in next summer’s transfer window appears quite high, and the Bergamo club has reportedly set an asking price for the mercurial forward.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng