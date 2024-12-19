Kelechi Iheanacho has been dismal at Spanish club Sevilla, and efforts are being made to offload the forward

The Nigerian international, who moved to the La Liga club during the summer, has failed to impress manager Pimienta

He has been labelled “laughter from the stands” by the Spanish media, as his contract could even be terminated

Nigerian international Kelechi Iheanacho, who the Spanish media has branded “laughter from the stands,” is set to leave Sevilla.

The 27-year-old has struggled to get playing time since his move to La Liga outfit from Leicester City.

Iheanacho could not fit into the squad at the Ramon Sánchez Pizjuan Stadium, with head coach García Pimienta preferring Isaac Romero in the pecking order.

He has made eight league appearances for the club so far but has yet to register a goal, leaving the manager unimpressed.

Reports by Spanish outlet Marca claim that Sevilla's sporting director, Victor Orta, is trying to bring in a new striker in the January Transfer window.

Iheanacho has been identified as the player to be allowed to move on, and it got worse for the Super Eagles forward when he was substituted at half-time during their 1-0 win over Celta Vigo.

Iheanacho under fire in Spain

Sevilla fans criticised the Nigerian international during that game after he could not press effectively or influence play.

The Spanish media have described him as “laughter from the stands,” as he is also considered the ultimate indignity at the Sánchez-Pizjuán.

Sources claim that the manager is utterly unimpressed with Iheanacho's contributions after he was brought in to replace striker Youssef En-Nesyri.

Various options are being explored to offload the former Manchester City star, including a potential loan move or even contract termination.

Iheanacho increasingly frustrated

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kelechi Iheanacho has continued to express disappointment with his lack of playing time at Sevilla.

The Nigerian international continues to get the bench role, leaving him unimpressed.

The last time the forward found the back of the net was for the Super Eagles during their 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

