Victor Osimhen remains heavily linked with the possibility of extending his stay with Turkish Süper Lig club Galatasaray

The Nigerian forward, who is currently on loan from Napoli, is also attracting transfer interest from several clubs across Europe

Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk has offered a fresh update on the possibility of Osimhen extending his stay at the Istanbul outfit

The question of where Victor Osimhen will be playing next summer has become one of the most talked-about topics in football, especially after the dramatic events of this past summer.

The Nigerian striker, who sought an exit from Napoli earlier in the summer, ultimately agreed to a loan move to Galatasaray.

This followed a series of failed potential transfers and his exclusion from Napoli's first-team setup.

Since joining Galatasaray, Osimhen has adapted quickly and made a significant impact, registering 14 goal involvements in his first 13 appearances for the Yellow and Reds, according to Fotmob.

His impressive form has sparked speculation about the possibility of Galatasaray securing him on a permanent deal. Osimhen himself has fueled this talk, frequently expressing his desire to stay at the Istanbul club.

Amid these discussions and Napoli's ever-evolving demands for his sale, Galatasaray coach, Okan Buruk, has provided an update on the club's stance regarding a potential permanent transfer for Osimhen.

Galatasaray coach speaks on signing Osimhen permanently

Speaking in an interview relayed by Forza Cimbom, the Turkish tactician, when quizzed about Osimhen's continuity at the club for next season, opted for a seemingly more diplomatic response; however, he didn't rule out the chance of the forward's continuity.

"The topic of Osimhen is premature. It will take some time, but our intention is clear. Galatasaray always does its best to keep players

. The President and our administration will clearly do their best. But it is necessary to focus on football early, without confusing the player."

The words of Coach Buruk appear to be the general sentiment of many within the Istanbul club hierarchy.

It should be recalled that President, Dursun Özbek, also stated that the club would explore means to seal a deal for the forward in due time.

What becomes of Osimhen's future remains to be seen, but it must be stated that it is a transfer saga worth keeping a close watch on.

Galatasaray handed Osimhen blow

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Galatasaray has been dealt a blow regarding Osimhen.

The Nigerian forward has suffered an injury to his thigh muscle and is expected to be out of the club’s upcoming fixture. Osimhen had previously suffered a hamstring injury in the clash against Kasımpaşa.

