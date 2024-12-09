Victor Osimhen set a new record for Galatasaray in their Turkish Super Lig fixture against Sivasspor

The marquee Nigerian striker scored a penalty in added time of the first half to ensure the Istanbul outfit took the lead in the encounter

The Napoli loanee has reacted following the aftermath of his record-setting clash, which extended Galatasaray's hold on first place in the league standings

Victor Osimhen has continued his impressive run of form with Galatasaray, scoring another goal in their Turkish Super Lig fixture against Sivasspor.

The Nigerian forward, currently enjoying one of the most prolific scoring streaks of his career, found the back of the net against a resilient Sivasspor side.

What initially shaped up to be a challenging fixture turned even more difficult for Galatasaray when defender, Metehan Balteci, was sent off with a straight red card in the 18th minute.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring a goal during the Turkish Super Lig match between Sivasspor and Galatasaray at BG Grup 4 Eylul Stadium in Sivas. Image: Sercan Kucuksahin.

Despite being a man down, Okan Buruk's side showed great resilience, with Osimhen's influence proving decisive in securing a vital away victory.

The clash also witnessed Osimhen set a new record, with statistical outlet, Opta, detailing that the Nigerian international became the first Galatasaray player to score or assist in eight of his first nine Super Lig games since 2014/15.

In the aftermath of this record-setting feat by Osimhen, the forward has taken to social media to react.

Osimhen reacts after setting a new record

After Galatasaray's hard-fought victory, the Napoli loanee took to social media to react to a playful post from the club's official X handle.

The club had humorously tweeted:

"Who else thought at first Osimhen's penalty was going out? 😳 Instead, he just cleaned the web 🕸️. What a strike!"

Osimhen, keeping the banter alive, responded with two laughing emojis, showcasing his lighthearted side.

The marquee striker, who was substituted in the 74th minute due to what appeared to be a minor knock, will be aiming to recover fully in time for Galatasaray's next UEFA Europa League clash against FF Malmo on December 12.

Buruk speaks on signing Osimhen

Legit.ng in another report detailed that coach Buruk spoke about Galatasaray signing Osimhen permanently.

The Turkish tactician stated that the Istanbul outfit is devising a plan to complete a permanent transfer for the Nigerian striker.

Osimhen has subtly expressed interest in extending his stay with the Yellow and Reds, and a permanent deal in the summer appears to be well on the cards.

