Emmanuel Adebayor is backing Guinean forward Serhou Guirassy to win the 2024 CAF Player of the Year Award ahead of Nigeria’s Ademola Lookman.

Guirassy and Lookman are among five candidates including Ivory Coast’s Simon Adingra, Achraf Hakimi of Morocco, and South Africa’s Ronwen Williams nominated for the prestigious award.

Lookman is widely considered a favourite to win the award after a successful in 2024 where he guided Nigeria to win the Africa Cup of Nations silver medal, scoring three goals in the competition.

The 27-year-old winger also played a crucial role in helping Atalanta win their first European title, scoring a hat-trick in the final as they won 3-0 against an undefeated Bayer Leverkusen team.

Despite Lookman’s achievements in 2024 including scoring a whopping 17 goals and creating 10 assists in all competitions last season per Transfermarkt, Adebayor has chosen to Guirassy to win the award.

Why is Adebayor backing Guirassy for CAF POTY?

The former Arsenal forward believes naming Guirassy as the winner of the 2024 CAF Player of the Year Award will be deserved due to the personal achievements of the Guinean forward.

"He absolutely deserves the accolade. Guirassy had an outstanding season with Stuttgart, displaying remarkable finishing ability.

He undoubtedly stands out as a contender, especially when you consider that Salah hasn’t been as prolific and Victor Osimhen hasn’t replicated last year’s incredible form. It’s an open contest this year, and if it goes to Guirassy, it will be well-earned," Afrik Foot reports.

What did Guirassy achieve in 2024?

Guirassy smashed Mario Gomez’s 19-year club record for most goals in a single Bundesliga campaign after he netted 28 goals for German outfit Vfb Stuttgart last season, Bundesliga reports.

The Guinean forward was also ranked above superstars like Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland in the top scorers' rankings in Europe’s top five leagues.

Guirassy also played a pivotal role in helping Stuttgart return to the UEFA Champions League for the first time in 14 years after they finished second last season, above Bayern Munich.

Tunisian coach picks CAF POTY favourite

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Tunisia Under-23 coach, Radhi Jaidi is backing Lookman to beat Guirassy and others to win the 2024 CAF Player of the Year Award.

Jaidi claims the Nigerian forward has done enough in the outgoing year to surpass the achievements of other nominees for the award.

