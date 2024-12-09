Victor Osimhen’s Penalty Record After Scoring for Galatasaray Against Sivasspor

Victor Osimhen continued his impressive goalscoring run for Galatasaray in the 3-2 win over Sivasspor

Osimhen scored from the penalty spot in the first half, his first for the club since joining on loan in September

He took his goals contributions tally to 15 in all competitions after 12 games for the Istanbul-based club

Victor Osimhen got another top performance over the line for Galatasaray at the weekend during their 3-2 away win over Sivasspor to extend their lead at the top of the table.

Osimhen scored deep into the additional minutes of the first half, this time from the penalty spot, his first for the Turkish champions since joining on a season-long loan from Napoli.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring his first penalty for Galatasaray against Sivasspor. Photo by Sercan Kucuksahin.

Source: Getty Images

He took his goals tally to 15 contributions in all competitions for Gala and set a new record as the first player to register an attacking output in his first eight matches for the club.

Osimhen's career penalty record

Osimhen is one of the best goalscorers in world football, and one of the things that helps a forward accumulate goals is being able to convert from the spot.

As noted by Transfermarkt, the Super Eagles forward had taken 21 penalties in his career and boasts an impressive 15 scored and an unfortunate six misses.

It is to be noted that whether he scored or missed, Osimhen has only lost one match in which he has taken a penalty, the 3-1 loss to Fiorentina during his final season at Napoli.

His penalty miss has only been consequential to the result once, the 0-0 draw against Bologna last year, a result which led to some uncomfortable situations for him at Napoli.

According to Sports Brief, the penalty miss denied the Neapolitans three points, and the club's official Tiktok account made a video trolling the forward, leading to outrage on social media.

Osimhen stopped taking penalties for a while and the incident damaged his relationship with the club and escalated his decision to leave by all means last summer.

Manna issues update on Osimhen's future

Legit.ng reported that Napoli's sporting director, Giovanni Manna, issued an update on Osimhen's future ahead of the January transfer window amid multiple clubs’ interest.

Manna’s tone sounded frustrated about having to speak on the situation many times. He admitted the technicality of leaving but downplayed the possibility.

