Antonio Conte could be open to the idea of Victor Osimhen returning to Napoli when his loan spell at Galatasaray expires

The Italian manager has been frustrated with Napoli’s misfiring top striker Romelu Lukaku in recent weeks

Napoli were dealt a double blow by Lazio after suffering back-to-back defeats against their rival

Napoli Conte is growing frustrated with Napoli’s current strikers and has inadvertently suggested a possible return of Victor Osimhen to the Italian club next summer.

The Nigerian forward was exiled from the first team and later loaned out to Galatasaray by the Italian outfit to be replaced by Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku.

Napoli fans have criticised Romelu Lukaku for underperforming this season after netting only five goals in 15 appearances. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

The Partenopei endured a terrible week of football after they were knocked out of the Copa Italia and also dropped down to second on the Italian Serie A table after back-to-back defeats against Lazio.

Firstly, Napoli were kicked out of the Copa Italia after a 3-1 hammering by Lazio and four days later, Conte’s team were also beaten 1-0 by the same opponents in the league as they lost the top spot to Atalanta.

Napoli striker, Lukaku, who has managed just five goals in 15 appearances per Transfermarkt, has come under fire from fans for underperforming lately, putting the team’s chances of winning a trophy this season in jeopardy and Conte also echoes the same sentiments.

Conte opens door to Osimhen’s return

Meanwhile, Osimhen continues to shine at Turkish club Galatasaray, becoming the club’s top scorer having netted 10 goals in all competitions whereas Napoli continues to struggle in front of goal.

The 25-year-old’s superb form has caused Conte to inadvertently suggest he could return to Napoli as he claims they need more quality in attack as Lukaku continues to underperform.

“We need to improve in this respect, we get there but the final step is missing. We are working on it, I am not disappointed with the performance, the lads gave their all, playing a good game against an excellent team.

“Lazio are not a flash in the pan, they are doing very well. I am not disappointed or dissatisfied, there are some stumbles along this path, and there will probably be others, this is the team I want to see but we need to be more qualitative in the final meters,” Conte told TMW.

A look at Osimhen’s penalty record

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen has an impressive penalty conversion rate after once again stepping up from the spot to secure his 10th goal of the season for Galatasaray.

The 25-year-old forward has scored a total of 15 penalties from 21 attempts, only missing just six of his spot-kicks in his entire career.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng