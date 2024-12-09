Manchester United have gotten the green light to pursue a deal for Victor Osimhen in the January transfer window

Victor Osimhen could be in line for a big-money move to the English Premier League in the January transfer window after an impressive start on loan at Galatasaray.

The Nigerian forward, once again was on the scoresheet as Galatasaray battled from a goal down to win 3-2 against Sivasspor on Sunday, taking his total tally in the league to 10 goals.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen, who has 15 goal contributions for the Turkish giants this season per Transfermarkt, has been attracting interest from many top-flight clubs including Manchester United.

The Red Devils are desperate to sign a new striker in the January transfer window as their strikers have all underperformed, leading to the club’s poorest start in the league for years.

Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund, and Joshua Zirkzee all have shown glimpses of improvement under Reuben Amorim; yet, it is evident that the Red Devils need a ruthless presence forward and someone who has a history of scoring goals consistently.

Man United get greenlight for Osimhen deal

Meanwhile, Manchester United are looking to sign Osimhen in the January transfer window and will look to submit a massive bid for the Super Eagles forward to facilitate the transfer, Caught Offside reports.

The Red Devils are reportedly willing to pay Osimhen’s release clause of €75 million to bring the Nigerian to Old Trafford as they try to salvage what is left of the 2024/25 season.

Napoli, on the other hand, are desperate to raise funds to bolster their squad ahead of their title run-in with Atalanta and will be looking to offload the Nigerian as soon as possible.

Arsenal sends scout to watch Osimhen

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Arsenal have sent scouts to watch Osimhen in Turkey as the Gunners also consider making a bid for the Nigerian forward.

The North London club has been vilified for not purchasing a top striker in recent times, depending on players like Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus to fill in as false nines.

Osimhen has been on Arsenal’s radar for quite some time but the Gunners will have to contend with Man United, Chelsea, and Juventus if they are willing to sign him.

Source: Legit.ng