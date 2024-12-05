The Nigerian Football Federation have received a public call-out from another foreign-born footballer

The Federation have been making efforts to get players of dual nationals to switch their international allegiance

A player who was on the books of Chelsea for seven years has expressed his desire to play for Nigeria

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) have received a public request from another foreign-born footballer who is ready to represent the Super Eagles.

NFF have been in active chase of players of dual nationalities who are ready to switch their international allegiance and play for the three-time African champions.

Dapo Afolayan celebrates scoring for St Pauli against Osnabruck in the Bundesliga 2. Photo by Christian Charisius.

Source: Getty Images

There have been mixed fortunes with the approach. Some have heeded the clarion call, while a few others have turned it away, waiting for opportunities from other countries.

Bundesliga star sends message to NFF

St Pauli winger Oladapo Afolayan has issued a public cry to the NFF as he awaits his opportunity with the Super Eagles of Nigeria having been on the rise this year.

Afolayan helped St Pauli gain promotion to the Bundesliga and has them above the relegation zone, which he believes could help him get a chance in the national team.

“I want to kick on again, play international football. Play for Nigeria at the next World Cup, and hopefully, as long as my performances keep being strong and improving, then I’ll do that,” he told Bundesliga, as quoted by Soccernet.

His chances could come if he keeps up with his performances, with one of the key weaknesses of the Super Eagles being the lack of quality wingers who double as creators.

As noted by Transfermarkt, the Harrow-born winger, who spent seven years in Chelsea's famous Cobham academy, has two goals and one assist for St Pauli this season.

Six foreign-born Super Eagles hopefuls

Legit.ng analysed six foreign-born players ready to play for Nigeria amidst the Nigerian Football Federation’s effort to get players to switch international allegiance.

Former Chelsea academy star Dapo Afolayan, who was born in England and currently plays for St Pauli has on multiple occasions expressed interest in playing for the Super Eagles.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng