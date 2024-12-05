Jay Jay Okocha scored from over 25 yards out during a novelty match in the Democratic Republic of Congo

The Nigerian legend reunited with his former teammate Taye Taiwo in the star-studded event in Kinshasa

Footage showed the moment an excited Taye Taiwo went on one knee to 'shine' the boots of the mercurial midfielder

Former Nigerian international Taye Taiwo was marvelled following Jay Jay Okocha's stunner in a novelty match in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The master dribbler Okocha scored a sensational goal as Varietes Club, a team made up of former legends like Okocha, defeated DRC legends 3-2.

It was a peace match organized for the children of Goma, a locality in the DR Congo at war where the children have been moved to allow them to shelter elsewhere.

Jay Jay Okocha celebrates his goal with Taye Taiwo during a novelty match. Photo: @king_t_t, @ppress_photography.

Emmanuel Adebayor, El Hadji Diouf, and Pascal Feindouno teamed up with Nigerian icons Okocha and Taiwo in the starting lineup for Variety Club.

Music legend Fally Ipupa played alongside President Felix Tshisekedi in the Congolese team, and the fans enjoyed every second.

A special moment came in the 14th minute when Jay Jay produced a masterpiece, scoring from about 25 yards out to send fans into the wild.

Cameras captured the moment an excited Taye Taiwo got down on one knee to 'shine' the mercurial midfielder's boots.

Okocha and Taiwo were teammates in the Nigerian national team during their career days.

After the game, Taiwo expressed delight to have participated in such a star-studded event. He wrote on Instagram:

"Thank you, DR Congo for the warm welcome and for supporting such a noble cause, fostering peace.

"Wishing everyone love and unity always."

