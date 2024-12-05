Former Super Eagles captain Austin Jay Jay Okocha has been rated among the top three dribblers of all time

The former Nigeria midfielder had a successful career playing for Bolton, Paris Saint-Germain, and Fenerbahce

Okocha also won numerous accolades while in active football including the 1996 Olympic Gold medal with Nigeria

Football has witnessed some skilful footballers both past and present with superstars like Maradona, Ronaldinho, and Neymar all entertaining spectators with their super and amazing dribbles.

Nigeria’s Austin Jay Jay Okocha is also critically acclaimed for being among the best dribblers the world has witnessed following his exceptional skills on the ball which made him famous throughout his career.

Austin Jay-Jay Okocha in action for Nigeria at the 2022 FIFA World Cup against Sweden, Photo by David Cannon

Source: Getty Images

According to Opta, the former Super Eagles captain holds the record for the most successful dribbles in a World Cup, achieving 15 completed dribbles against Italy at the 1994 FIFA World Cup.

While as a youngster in Germany, the ex-Eintracht Frankfurt player scored one of the most memorable goals in the Bundesliga after torturing German legend Oliver Khan, a goal he described as the best in his career, Sky Sports reports.

There have been arguments on who the best dribbler in world football was, and Okocha's former national teammates surely back him among the greatest.

Odemwingie picks Okocha as top three dribblers

Meanwhile, former Super Eagles forward, Peter Osaze Odemwingie, has hailed Okocha as among the best three dribblers of all time, Brila.net reports.

Odemwingie, who played alongside Okocha in the Super Eagles for several years starting from 2002 until the veteran midfielder retired from international football, spoke highly of the former Bolton midfielder’s skills.

“It’s a big claim, but there are people who will agree with it right away because everyone has their favourite players,” he explained.

“For me, Jay-Jay is up there. Maybe for some, he’s number one. But when I think of skills, I also look at pace. Add pace to skills, and that’s where Messi and Co come in.”

Ronaldinho, Rio Ferdinand, and Thierry Henry are a few other players who have in the past rated Okocha among the greatest skilful players they have played with or against in their careers.

Okocha picks Ronaldinho in 5-aside team

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Okocha and Ronaldinho still shared a deep friendship several years after both players had been teammates at Paris Saint-Germain.

The pair have reunited for several football charity events across the globe and one thing they share in common is their love for dribbles.

Okocha recently picked the Brazilian legend when asked to select his all-star five-a-side team which also includes himself, Nwankwo Kanu, Peter Rufai, and Uche Okechukwu.

