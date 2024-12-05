Chelsea continued their impressive goalscoring run by whitewashing Southampton 5-1 at St Mary's Stadium

Super Eagles attacker Joe Aribo pegged the Blues back after an early lead through French defender Axel Disasi

Aribo joins a list of currently active Nigerian footballers who have scored against Chelsea in the Premier League

Chelsea beat Southampton 5-1 at St Mary's Stadium to continue their impressive run and move up to second on the Premier League table on goal difference ahead of rivals Arsenal.

The Blues took the lead in the seventh minute through Axel Disasi, but Nigerian star Joe Aribo equalised before the visitors went on a rampage with four goals after.

Joe Aribo celebrates after scoring Southampton's goal during their 5-1 home loss to Chelsea. Photo by Robin Jones.

Christopher Nkunku, Noni Madueke, Cole Palmer and Jadon Sancho for his first Chelsea goal wrapped up a 5-1 victory for Enzo Maresca’s side.

As noted by All Nigeria Soccer, Aribo’s goal meant he became the sixth active Super Eagles forward to score against the Blues.

Legit.ng looks at the active Super Eagles stars who have scored against Chelsea.

Super Eagles stars who scored vs Chelsea

1. Kelechi Iheanacho

Iheanacho spent seven seasons at Leicester City and faced Chelsea 14 times in the league and FA Cup. He scored once during the Foxes 2-1 loss at Stamford Bridge in the penultimate week of the 2020/21 season on May 18, 2021.

2. Taiwo Awoniyi

The former U17 World Cup winner has played against the Stamford Bridge inhabitants four times and scored twice. Both goals came in the same match during the 2-2 draw on matchday 36 of the 2022/23 season, helping Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest avoid relegation, as noted by BBC Sports.

3. Emmanuel Dennis

Dennis played for Watford and Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. He scored against Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea in 2021 during the 2-1 home loss. It was his third consecutive goal, making him the first Watford player since Troy Deeney to achieve that feat.

4. Alex Iwobi

Iwobi has played 17 times against Chelsea for Arsenal, Everton and Fulham, but his two goals have come during his time at the Emirates Stadium. Both goals came in the 2018/19 season in the 3-2 PL loss at Stamford Bridge and UEFA Europa League final loss in Baku, Azerbaijan.

5. Wilfred Ndidi

Ndidi has two goals against the two-time UEFA Champions League winners in 15 appearances. The most memorable came in the 2019/20 season; he committed an error leading to a goal, and Mason Mount pounced. The midfielder then scored from a corner to redeem himself.

Nigeria-eligible players at Chelsea

Legit.ng previously analysed the Nigeria-eligible players at Chelsea when it emerged that the Londoners were interested in signing former Atletico Madrid striker Samu Omorodion.

The Todd Boehly-owned club signed Tosin Adarabioyo on a free transfer after his contract with Fulham expired. He joined Noni Madueke, Carney Chukwuemeka and others.

