Nigeria’s chances of securing a 2026 FIFA World Cup ticket look slim after stumbling in the early stages of the qualifiers

The Super Eagles are languishing in fifth position in Group C behind nations like South Africa, Rwanda, and Lesotho

Lesotho head coach Leslie Notsi has issued a stern warning to Nigeria ahead of when the qualifiers resume in March 2025

Nigeria’s Super Eagles run the risk of missing back-to-back FIFA World Cup tournaments after a slow start to the qualifiers for the 2026 edition.

The three-time African champions have failed to win any game so far in the World Cup qualifiers, losing one and drawing three of their first four games.

The Super Eagles are on the brink of missing back-to-back FIFA World Cup tournaments after a poor start in the qualifiers. Photo credit: @NGSuperEagles/X

Source: Twitter

According to FIFA.com, the Super Eagles are currently ranked in fifth place in Group C with just three points from four matches and are only ahead of Zimbabwe in the standings.

Rwanda, South Africa, and Benin Republic occupy the top three spots with all nations on seven points while Lesotho are placed fourth with two points ahead of Nigeria.

The Super Eagles failed to qualify for the 2022 edition after missing out on the ticket to arch-rivals Ghana, losing on away goal difference, and missing another World Cup ticket will spell doom for Nigeria.

Lesotho coach fires warning to Nigeria

Meanwhile, Lesotho head coach Leslie Notsi has warned the Super Eagles to forget about the 2026 World Cup ticket as his side are capable of picking the valuable spot ahead of all the teams in Group C.

“We’re in a group with giants like Nigeria and South Africa, but we’ve shown we can hold our own.

“We’ve secured results against teams with far greater resources, including a 1-1 draw in Nigeria and a solid win over Zimbabwe.” Conplete Sports reports.

The 2026 World Cup qualifiers resume in March 2025 and Lesotho’s next opponents will be against Group C table-toppers South Africa and Rwanda.

West Ham star wants to play for Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Super Eagles has been a hub for foreign-born talents to shine and a West Ham star is the latest to indicate interest in playing for Nigeria’s national team.

Superstars like Alex Iwobi, Ola Aina, Semi Ajayi, William Troost-Ekong, Ademola Lookman, and Calvin Bassey are some of the present players in the national team born abroad who chose to represent Nigeria ahead of their country of birth.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng