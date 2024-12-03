Bayer Leverkusen Provides Vital Update on Victor Boniface After Latest Injury Setback
- Bayer Leverkusen has provided the latest update on Victor Boniface’s fitness following his injury setback
- The 23-year-old has been sidelined since November 18 since picking up the injury from the Super Eagles camp
- Boniface has missed three consecutive games for the reigning Bundesliga champions since his injury setback
Bayer Leverkusen has provided key updates on Victor Boniface’s recovery following his latest injury setback which has ruled him out for nearly one month.
The Nigerian forward has been a pivotal member of Xabi Alonso’s team since joining the German club last season, but his progress has been hampered by niggling injuries.
According to BeIN Sports, Bayer Leverkusen has disclosed that Boniface will be sidelined for some time, possibly until the new year, after picking up a thigh injury on international duty with Nigeria.
The latest injury setback has seen the 23-year-old forward miss three vital games for the reigning Bundesliga champions against Heidenheim, Union Berlin, and RB Leipzig.
Boniface has scored eight goals in 15 appearances in all competitions this season for Bayer Leverkusen, but the Nigerian forward will need to fight for his place against Patrick Schick when he returns.
Alonso provides update on Boniface
Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen's head coach, Xabi Alonso, has delivered some positive news concerning the fitness of Boniface and his likely return to full fitness.
Alonso refused to confirm when the 23-year-old will return to the first team but disclosed he is on track with his recovery, All Nigeria Soccer reports.
"We have hope. He is on the right track, but it is too early to say when he will be back." Alonso confirmed.
In Boniface’s absence, Austrian forward, Schick has stepped up for the Bundesliga champions, scoring five goals in his last three matches.
Leverkusen responds to Boniface’s reckless driving
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Boniface could be in severe trouble with his club Bayer Leverkusen after the German side issued a strong statement to reprimand the striker for his reckless behaviour.
Leverkusen has opened an investigation into the 23-year-old forward after he was caught using his phone while driving in footage that has since gone viral.
Boniface was recently involved in a ghastly motor accident after a Bundesliga game that left the Nigerian forward with severe cuts to his hands.
