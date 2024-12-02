Victor Osimhen has become Galatasaray’s top striker since joining the club on loan from Italian side Napoli

The 25-year-old forward has had different partnerships in attack since joining the Turkish club in September

Osimhen has netted nine goals in all competitions for Galatasaray in all competitions this season

Victor Osimhen has become the star of Galatasaray’s attack since joining the Istanbul giants on a season-long loan from Napoli in September.

The 25-year-old forward arrived in Turkey with huge expectations from the club and its fans following his high profile after excelling in Italy with Napoli where he guided them to win the Serie A title.

Victor Osimhen formed a formidable partnership with Mauro Icardi at Galatasaray before the Argentine suffered a season-ending injury. Photo by Anadolu

According to Transfermarkt, Osimhen has had 13 goal contributions for Galatasaray, netting eight goals and creating five assists in all competitions for Okan Buruk’s men,

The Nigerian forward continues to excel despite having different strike partners in the short while he has joined the reigning Turkish champions, proving he is capable of delivering in any system.

Coach Okan Buruk has partnered Osimhen alongside Michy Batshuayi and Mauro Icardi in different games especially after the latter picked up a season-ending injury and the difference has been spotted.

Osimhen’s best striker partnership at Galatasaray

Turkish TV commentator Oğuz Altay has disclosed that Icardi compliments Osimhen better in attack for Galatasaray unlike his present strike partner Batshuayi, Soccernet reports.

Altay described the difference in both strike partnerships as light and day as Galatasaray are seemingly struggling in attack since Icardi got ruled out of the season with an ACL injury.

"Osimhen and Icardi playing as a centre forward and Osimhen and Batshuayi playing as a centre forward are as different as night and day," Altay said.

Despite Osimhen’s goals, Galatasaray has failed to win their last two matches in all competitions, playing 1-1 against AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League before drawing 2-2 at home to Eyupspor.

Osimhen angered with referee’s penalty snub

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen felt he should have been awarded a penalty in Galatasaray’s 2-2 draw against Eyupspor on Sunday night.

The Nigerian forward believes he was upended in the 18-yard box and his claim was backed up with a viral video, but the referee decided against awarding the penalty.

The referee’s decision had an impact on the full-time result as the Istanbul giants failed to find a winning goal, thereby dropping two vital points in the title race.

