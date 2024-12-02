Victor Osimhen has settled in quickly at Galatasaray after joining on a season-long loan from Napoli

The Nigerian striker slotted seamlessly into Okan Buruk's system and connected with the fans instantly

Legendary forward Burak Yilmaz has explained the culture that immersed Osimhen in the Gala fanhood

Victor Osimhen settled into life on and off the pitch at Galatasaray like he had been a part of the Turkish club for many years, and a legend explained why.

Osimhen escaped exile at Napoli by joining Galatasaray on a season-long loan after failing to secure a permanent move before the European transfer deadline.

Victor Osimhen celebrates with Rolland Sallai after the Hungarian striker scored Galatasaray's second goal against Eyupspor. Photo by Seskim Photo.

Source: Getty Images

He wasted no time settling into the team and the community. As seen in a video shared by journalist Yakup Cinar, he gave the Galatasaray salute upon arrival at the airport in Istanbul.

His connection with the fans grew as he stepped onto the pitch, and with 13 goal contributions in 12 games, the fans and the club's board fell in love with him.

Yilmaz explains why Osimhen is a fan

Galatasaray legend Burak Yilmaz has praised the Super Eagles forward’s settlement at the club and appeared to suggest a club’s culture immersed him quickly.

“I heard about Florya water in Galatasaray and drank it. This is a culture in Galatasaray. If Osimhen comes and suddenly becomes a Galatasaray fan, then there is something there,” he said on 343 YouTube channel, as quoted by Haber Sari Kirmizi.

The water referred to is at the famous Florya Aqua Park, close to the club's training facilities and is one of Istanbul’s famous tourist attraction centres.

There are concerns whether the Lions will be able to afford Osimhen after the club decided to pursue a permanent move, but Yilmaz is confident there will always be good strikers at Gala even if he leaves.

“The best centre forwards and goalkeepers have always been in Galatasaray. If Icardi won't be in Galatasaray, Osimhen will be there, if Osimhen isn't there, someone better will come. They shouldn't worry,” he added.

Osimhen produce big miss vs Eyupspor

Legit.ng reported that Osimhen missed a glorious chance to draw Galatasaray level in the first half of their 2-2 draw against newly promoted side Eyupspor.

The Nigerian endured a frustrating match, missing three big chances and hitting the post as he failed to score for the Turkish champions for the first time in four games.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng