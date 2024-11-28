Paris Saint-Germain’s Latest Move Clears Path for Victor Osimhen Transfer
- Paris Saint-Germain are clearing the pathway for the arrival of Victor Osimhen ahead of next summer’s transfer window
- The Ligue 1 champions are one of the many top clubs interested in signing the Nigerian striker next season
- Chelsea and Manchester United are also reportedly interested in signing Osimhen who joined Galatasaray on loan
Victor Osimhen remains one of the most sought-after forwards in football presently as multiple top clubs in Europe and Asia are keeping tabs on him and strategizing on how to sign him.
The 25-year-old attacker, who had a fallout with Napoli in the summer, has kickstarted the 2024/25 campaign in electric form after being shipped out on loan to Galatasaray on transfer deadline day.
Per Transfer Markt, Osimhen is among the leading goalscorers in the Turkish Super Lig this season after netting six goals in just seven appearances for Okan Buruk’s team.
The Nigerian forward’s upturn in form has kept most of Europe’s elite teams on their tows as Chelsea, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain have been credited with an in interest in the striker.
Despite Chelsea being the clear favourites to sign Osimhen, PSG has taken a step that could help them in their pursuit of the Galatasaray striker once the transfer window opens.
PSG clear pathway for Osimhen’s arrival
Meanwhile, PSG are clearing the pathway for Osimhen’s arrival at the club as they are willing to offload French forward, Randal Kolo Muani to make space in their squad for the Nigerian.
According to Get Football, RB Leipzig are interested in a potential winter move for Kolo Muani who has struggled for game-time under Luis Enrique since joining the French champions two summers ago.
Kolo Muani’s departure in the January transfer window will open the doors for Osimhen’s arrival at the Ligue 1 club.
Chelsea receives boost for Osimhen
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Chelsea has emerged as major favourites to sign Osimhen following the financial struggles of his present club Galatasaray.
Several reports indicate the Turkish giants are struggling to raise Napoli’s asking price of around €75 million for the wantaway striker after he left Italy in acrimonious circumstances.
However, the Blues will contend for Osimhen’s signature against super clubs like PSG, Manchester United and Juventus.
