Bayer Leverkusen Fights Back, Blocks Victor Boniface’s Exit to Premier League Giants
Football

by  Chukwu Ikechukwu 2 min read
  • Bayer Leverkusen are putting up a fight to retain Victor Boniface at the club beyond this season
  • A host of Premier League clubs including Manchester United want the Nigerian forward ahead of next summer
  • Boniface who joined Leverkusen in 2023, has a contract with the reigning Bundesliga champions until 2028

Bayer Leverkusen are putting up a fight to retain Victor Boniface beyond this season following several interests in the Nigerian forward from top European clubs.

The 23-year-old striker has been a superb addition to Xabi Alonso’s team since joining the German club in 2023, leading them to win the Bundesliga title for the first time last season.

Victor Boniface, Bayer Leverkusen, Manchester United, Premier League
Bayer Leverkusen are preparing a new contract offer for Victor Boniface to fend off interest from English Premier League clubs. Photo by Jorg Schuler.
Source: Getty Images

According to Caught Offside, Boniface is one of a number of options Manchester United is keeping tabs on as they explore the market for potential signings in attack following the appointment of Reuben Amorim.

The new Red Devils manager has lamented about his team’s attacking strength since taking over with Man United’s forwardline featuring Marcus Rashford, Joshua Zirkzee, and Rasmus Hojlund all struggling to get goals.

Paris Saint-Germain’s latest move clears path for Victor Osimhen's arrival

However, Bayer Leverkusen are not relenting in their attempt to persuade Boniface to stay longer at the club despite his current deal not expiring until 2028.

Bayer Leverkusen working on new Boniface contract

Bayer Leverkusen are prepared to fend off interests in Boniface as the German champions have kickstarted preparations on a new contract for the club’s top scorer last season, Complete Sports reports.

The Bundesliga champions are ready to extend the Nigerian forward’s contract by another year, making him stay at Bay Arena until 2029.

Boniface has scored 20 goals in 33 league appearances for the club since joining Bayer Leverkusen from Belgian Pro League side Union Saint-Gillloise last summer.

EPL club sends scouts to watch Boniface

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Chelsea has sent scouts to monitor the progress and performance of Boniface after having the Nigerian striker on the club’s radar for several weeks.

Gasperini details how CAF POTY favourite Lookman inspired Atalanta’s form after UCL win

The Blues have built a reputation for signing talented young players to their squad since Todd Boehly took over the reins at the London club and Boniface feels like an ideal fit for the Chelsea project.

Chelsea are not short on attacking options with Nicolas Jackson, Cole Palmer, and Christopher Nkunku spearheading Enzo Maresca’s attack although getting an extra striker will not be a bad option for the Blues.

Source: Legit.ng

