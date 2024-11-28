Prince Johnson: Liberia's Former Warlord Forced into Exile in Nigeria Dies at 72
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events
Liberia - Former Liberian warlord, Senator Prince Johnson, died on Thursday, November 28 at the age of 72.
Siaffa Jallah, deputy director of press at the Senate, and officials from his party confirmed Johnson’s death.
Jallah said Johnson was the longest-serving senator in the country. He served as a senator for Nimba County in the northern region since 2006
PAY ATTENTION: Standing out in social media world? Easy! "Mastering Storytelling for Social Media" workshop by Legit.ng. Join Us Live!
A senior official in Prince Johnson's Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction Party said Johnson passed on in a hospital., Barron’s quoted AFP
"Yes, we lost him this morning. He passed away at Hope for Women (health centre)”
Jonhson, who was forced into exile in Nigeria later became a preacher in an evangelical church where he enjoyed wide popularity.
He was also a leading opponent of the creation of a tribunal that would try civil war-related crimes.
According to Liberal Observer, reports said Johnson collapsed in his bathroom during a shower and went into a coma. He was later confirmed dead upon arrival at a local health facility.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 7 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication From Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.