Liberia - Former Liberian warlord, Senator Prince Johnson, died on Thursday, November 28 at the age of 72.

Siaffa Jallah, deputy director of press at the Senate, and officials from his party confirmed Johnson’s death.

Prince Johnson passed away at Hope for Women (health centre) Photo credit: @Sanpuski

Jallah said Johnson was the longest-serving senator in the country. He served as a senator for Nimba County in the northern region since 2006

A senior official in Prince Johnson's Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction Party said Johnson passed on in a hospital., Barron’s quoted AFP

"Yes, we lost him this morning. He passed away at Hope for Women (health centre)”

Jonhson, who was forced into exile in Nigeria later became a preacher in an evangelical church where he enjoyed wide popularity.

He was also a leading opponent of the creation of a tribunal that would try civil war-related crimes.

According to Liberal Observer, reports said Johnson collapsed in his bathroom during a shower and went into a coma. He was later confirmed dead upon arrival at a local health facility.

