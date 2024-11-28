The race for the 2024 Confederation of African Football Player of the Year award is intense heading into the final days

Five players have made the final shortlist to succeed Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen as the continent’s best player

A Cameroonian defender has predicted who will clinch the prestigious award when the winner is announced in Morocco

The Confederation of African Football annual award ceremony is upon us and five players have made the final shortlist for the prestigious Player of the Year award.

The current holder, Victor Osimhen, will not retain his crown when Africa gathers for the prestigious award ceremony in Marrakech, Morocco on December 16th.

Ademola Lookman is in pole position to win his first CAF Player of the Year award when the ceremony takes place in Morocco on December 16th. Photo by Luka Amedeo Bizzarri

Source: Getty Images

CAF via CAF online has listed Simon Adingra (Ivory Coast / Brighton & Hove Albion), Serhou Guirassy (Guinea / Borussia Dortmund), and Achraf Hakimi (Morocco / Paris Saint-Germain) among the finalists.

Ronwen Williams (South Africa / Mamelodi Sundowns), and Ademola Lookman (Nigeria / Atalanta) complete the set-up of finalists who can become the 2024 CAF Player of the Year.

Ahead of the 2024 awards, a Cameroonian defender has predicted who he believes will eventually cart home the Player of the Year award.

Enzo Boyomo backs Lookman for POTY

Meanwhile, Cameroon international Flavien Enzo Boyomo has tipped Nigerian Ademola Lookman to win the 2024 CAF Player of the Year award ahead of the likes of Achraf Hakimi and Ronwen Williams.

Speaking to ESPN Africa, the Osasuna defender cited Lookman’s triumph in the Europa League with Atalanta last season as the major reason the Super Eagles winger deserves the crown.

“I'll say Lookman. Because he won the Europa League, so I think he's the one that's got the best chance to win it this year.”

Lookman has had an exceptional year after leading the Super Eagles to a silver medal at the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), scoring three goals and also finished 14th in the Ballon d’Or rankings.

Rohr names likely winner for CAF POTY

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Benin coach, Gernot Rohr has thrown his weight behind Lookman in the upcoming CAF Player of the Year awards scheduled for December.

The former Super Eagles coach gave the Atalanta winger his debut in the Nigerian team as he claims the 27-year-old forward has done enough in the year to succeed Victor Osimhen as Africa’s best player.

