Benin coach Gernot Rohr is rooting for one Super Eagles star to win the 2024 CAF Player of the Year award

Ademola Lookman and 2023 Africa Cup of Nations MVP William Troost-Ekong are two Nigerians vying for the award

CAF will name the successor to current holder Victor Osimhen when the awards take place on December 16 in Morocco

Ademola Lookman has received another backing for the CAF Player of the Year award following a stellar campaign for the Super Eagles and Atalanta in 2024.

The 27-year-old winger has been nominated by the African football body alongside Nigeria teammate William Troost-Ekong, Guinea striker Serhou Guirassy, and South Africa’s goalkeeper Ronwen Williams for the top prize.

Ademola Lookman and William Troost-Ekong played a crucial role for the Super Eagles as Nigeria won a silver medal at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. Photo by Issouf Sanogo

According to Soccernet, Benin coach Gernot Rohr has declared that Lookman truly deserves to be crowned Africa’s best player in 2024 and will cast his vote for the Super Eagles forward.

“For me, Lookman is the best one in Africa to win the golden award for the footballer of the year, he is a fantastic player.”

The 2024 CAF Awards will be held in Marrakech, Morocco on December 16 and the winners will be judged based on their performances from January to October.

How has Lookman fared in 2024?

Lookman was a pivotal figure for Nigeria at the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations as the Atalanta star winger netted three times, leading the Super Eagles to the silver medal in the competition.

The Nigerian forward had a remarkable campaign in the Seria A and Europa League for Atalanta in the 2023/24 season, netting a total of 17 goals and 10 assists in all competitions for the Italian outfit, per Transfer Markt.

Lookman also made his history in the Europa League, becoming the first man to score a hat-trick in a European Cup final as he led Atalanta to win their first trophy in over 60 years after they thrashed Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 in the final.

Rohr names Benin’s disadvantage vs Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Rohr has highlighted the problem peculiar Benin Republic faces in Group D of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers ahead of facing his former team Nigeria.

The Franco-German tactician says the three countries that are paired in Group D have all had the chance to be able to play at home, unlike Benin who have to go to neutral ground.

