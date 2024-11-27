Ademola Lookman’s superb form for Atalanta has earned the Nigerian forward another special recognition

The 27-year-old winger has been ranked ahead of the likes of Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku as Serie A’s best performer

Lookman has continued his excellent run from last season, netting seven goals in just 10 Serie A appearances

Ademola Lookman has been rated as one of the best players in the Italian Serie A this season after his impressive performances for Atalanta in the league.

The 27-year-old forward has been in scintillating form for Gian Piero Gasperini’s side despite missing the first few games of the season.

Ademola Lookman scored for Atalanta as they claimed a 3-1 victory against Parma over the weekend. Photo by Luka Amedeo Bizzarri

Source: Getty Images

According to Transfer Markt, Lookman has scored seven goals and created four assists in just 10 league appearances for Atalanta, making him one of the club’s most impactful players.

Lookman and Fiorentina goalkeeper David De Gea rank as the best-performing players in Serie A over the first 13 matches of the 2024-25 season, Football Italia reports.

Notable superstars like Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez, Romelu Lukaku of Napoli, AC Milan’s duo of Raphael Laeo and Christian Pulisic failed to make the top 10 rankings of the top performers in Serie A.

Top 10 Serie A players: Rounds 1-13

Ademola Lookman (ST/LW, Atalanta) – 6.75 David De Gea (GK, Fiorentina) – 6.75 Mateo Retegui (ST, Atalanta) – 6.69 Nico Paz (AM, Como) – 6.68 Moise Kean (ST, Fiorentina) – 6.67 Nuno Tavares (LB, Lazio) – 6.67 Marcus Thuram (ST, Inter) – 6.62 Mattia Zaccagni (LW, Lazio) – 6.59 Timothy Weah (RW, Juventus) – 6.56 Ardian Ismajli (CB, Empoli) – 6.54

Atalanta coach backs Lookman for CAF POTY

Meanwhile, Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini has openly praised Lookman, claiming that the outstanding Super Eagles winger deserves to win the CAF Player of the Year award, Sports Ration reports.

The Nigerian forward has been in excellent form since the previous season, helping Atalanta win the Europa League.

In a remarkable performance, Lookman scored a hat-trick against Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League final, cementing his status as a key player for the Italian club.

Atalanta sets new price tag for Lookman

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that following Atalanta's UEFA Champions League victory over Young Boys, a new report has emerged revealing that the club has set a new asking price for Lookman.

The Italians are demanding €70 million for them to consider selling the Nigerian attacker.

The Bergamo club’s hierarchy is determined to part ways with Lookman only for that price and will not entertain any offers below that valuation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng