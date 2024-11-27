Ademola Lookman's impressive run of form is attracting significant transfer interest from several clubs across Europe

The marquee Nigerian attacker, who is touted as a favourite for the CAF Player of the Year award, is currently leading Atalanta to its best start to a season

The Italian Serie A outfit has set a new asking price on Lookman amid the growing interest in the Nigerian

Ademola Lookman is another Nigerian striker who could be on the move in the summer of 2025, thanks to his recent exceptional form.

The standout Atalanta forward, widely considered the favourite to win the 2024 CAF Men’s Player of the Year award, is currently enjoying one of the best seasons of his career.

Ademola Lookman in action during the Serie A match between Parma and Atalanta at Stadio Ennio Tardini on November 23, 2024. Image: Luca Amedeo Bizzarri.

Source: Getty Images

According to data from Fotmob, Lookman has been directly involved in 14 goals—nine goals and five assists—in just 15 appearances since the start of the season.

This remarkable form has caught the attention of several clubs, sparking widespread speculation about his future.

Atalanta head coach, Gian Piero Gasperini, has frequently dismissed rumours of Lookman’s departure, citing that the transfer window isn’t open yet.

However, following Atalanta's UEFA Champions League victory over Young Boys, a new report has emerged revealing that the club has set a new asking price for the striker.

Atalanta slaps new asking price on Lookman

According to a report from as captured by Le 10 Sports, Atalanta are demanding €70 million for them to consider selling the Nigerian attacker.

The report highlights that the Bergamo club’s hierarchy is determined to part ways with Lookman only for that price and will not entertain any offers below that valuation.

Lookman is currently being linked with several clubs in the English Premier League, with growing speculation surrounding a potential move to Arsenal as Mikel Arteta’s side looks to strengthen their squad in their pursuit of the Premier League title.

However, it is important to note that Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain are the most heavily interested in the forward.

Whether a deal materialises, especially given the asking price, remains uncertain, but this is certainly a transfer story worth monitoring closely.

Atalanta’s plans for Lookman's future

Legit.ng reported that Atalanta devised a strategy for Lookman's future as they prepare for his inevitable departure after three seasons at the Italian Serie A club.

The club have set a benchmark asking price and identified a list of younger potential targets to spend half the money on as they aim to revitalise the squad after his exit.

Source: Legit.ng