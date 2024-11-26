Ademola Lookman is well on course for his best scoring club season of his illustrious playing career so far

The versatile Nigerian forward has so far racked up nine goals for club side Atalanta since the start of the 2024/25 season

We shine the spotlight on Lookman's best scoring seasons as he looks to continue his form in the UEFA Champions League

Impeccable, remarkable, unprecedented, blistering, are just a few words that come close to capturing his exceptional form, which Ademola Lookman is currently with Atalanta.

The marquee Nigerian attacker, who is the widely touted favourite to clinch the 2024 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Men's Player of the Year award, is currently on his best goalscoring run with his club side.

Ademola Lookman in action during the Serie A match between Parma and Atalanta at Stadio Ennio Tardini on November 23, 2024. Image: Luca Amedeo Bizzarri.

Source: Getty Images

Since the start of the season, Lookman has been involved in 14 goals in his 15 appearances for the Bergamo club, according to data courtesy of Fotmob.

The marquee Nigerian striker, who was again on the scoresheet during Atalanta's recent win away at Parma, is on track to eclipse his best scoring seasons of his 12-year playing career.

In light of this, we shine the spotlight on three of the best scoring seasons of the Nigerian striker as he looks to add another goal in the UEFA Champions League clash against Young Boys.

Lookman's best scoring seasons

Atalanta 2023/24 season

The 2023/24 season will not only go down as iconic in the history of Atalanta, but for Lookman, it was one of the best, as he announced himself in spectacular fashion on the biggest stage.

The marquee striker stole the headlines when he singlehandedly brought an abrupt end to Bayer Leverkusen’s unbeaten streak with a hat-trick in the final, thereby leading Atalanta to their first major title triumph in over 70 years.

On a personal level, that season was Lookman’s most lethal in front of goal, as he racked up an impressive 17 goals and nine assists in his 45 appearances throughout the season.

Atalanta 2022/23 season

The 2022/23 season could also be considered one of Lookman’s best when assessing his games-to-goal ratio.

Despite it being his first season with the Bergamo outfit, Lookman played a pivotal role in leading Atalanta to UEFA Europa League qualification, while racking up an impressive 15 goals and six assists in 33 appearances during his debut campaign.

This season set the stage for what was to come, as Lookman would go on to shine even brighter in the following seasons.

Atalanta 2024/25 season

Despite the ongoing season still being less than halfway through, it is already Lookman’s third-best in terms of goal productivity across his career.

The marquee forward, who continues to grow from strength to strength, has scored nine goals and provided five assists in his 15 appearances so far.

Lookman is eager to add to this tally in the upcoming UEFA Champions League fixture against Young Boys. More goals would further cement his status as the favourite for the 2024 CAF Player of the Year (POTY) award.

The CAF awards are expected to be held at a lavish gala in Marrakech, where Lookman is widely expected to attend and walk away with the Men’s POTY award.

Atalanta’s plans for Lookman's future

Legit.ng reported that Atalanta devised a strategy for Lookman's future as they prepare for his inevitable departure after three seasons at the Italian Serie A club.

The club have set a benchmark asking price and identified a list of younger potential targets to spend half the money on as they aim to revitalise the squad after his exit.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng