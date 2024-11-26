Chelsea has been advised to shelve their pursuit of Victor Osimhen ahead of the January transfer window

The Blues have been strongly linked with the Nigerian forward despite Nicolas Jackson’s resurgence this season

Osimhen joined Galatasaray on loan in September after a transfer deadline day move to Chelsea failed

Chelsea legend Gustavo Poyet has kicked against the potential arrival of Victor Osimhen at Stamford Bridge and has advised the club to trust its current striker Nicolas Jackson.

The Blues are experiencing a resurgence under Enzo Maresca this season with forwards Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson leading the attack for the Premier League giants.

Nicolas Jackson has emerged as a key player for Chelsea under new boss Enzo Maresca, netting seven goals for the Blues this season. Photo by Darren Walsh

Jackson, who faced heavy criticism last season for his profligacy in front goal, is Chelsea’s joint-top scorer in the Premier League this campaign with seven league goals and three assists, per Transfer Markt.

Despite the Senegal forward’s efforts, the Premier League giants are still not convinced about his potential and have been strongly linked with signing a new center-forward.

Osimhen, who almost joined Chelsea this summer on transfer deadline day, has been one of the forwards on the Blues radar although not everyone supports the move for the Galatasaray forward.

Gus Poyet kicks against Osimhen signing

Meanwhile, Poyet believes Chelsea should trust current striker Jackson rather than sign Osimhen in the January transfer window despite his impressive goalscoring record in order not to disrupt the team’s dressing room.

“Seeing how the team is performing now, will I bring someone who may unsettle the team? No. So you need to find the right player, the right character.

“You [don’t want] someone who is going come and they’re going to mess everything around, you know? So it’s not an easy situation.” Poyet told Chelsea News

Osimhen has scored eight goals and recorded four assists in all competitions for Galatasaray this season and has been touted to leave the Turkish club when his loan expires.

Arteta begged to sign Osimhen

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Arsenal captain William Gallas has strongly advised Mikel Arteta to pursue a deal for Nigerian striker Osimhen to bolster their chances of winning the Premier League title.

Kai Havertz has been Arteta’s preferred choice upfront for Arsenal while Gabriel Jesus has been reduced to a substitute role, but fans are not convinced both players can lead the North London team to win a title.

