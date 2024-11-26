Global site navigation

Victor Osimhen: Turkish Analyst Names Ideal Replacement for Galatasaray’s Loan Star
Football

by  Elijah Odetokun 2 min read
  • Galatasaray are making efforts to sign Victor Osimhen permanently after impressing early into his loan move
  • The Turkish champions could fail to land the Nigerian as he could be deemed too expensive in fees and salary
  • A Turkish football expert has disclosed that the club are sounding other targets, including a Liverpool star

Galatasaray could be looking at other potential targets if they are unable to sign Victor Osimhen, and a Turkish football expert has disclosed the possible player they could sign.

Osimhen joined the Turkish champions on a season-long loan from Napoli after his relationship with the club broke down over botched moves to Paris Saint-Germain and Al-Ahli.

Victor Osimhen, Galatasaray, Bodrumspor, Bodrum Stadium, Mugla, Turkiye, Super Lig.
Victor Osimhen applauds the away fans after Galatasaray beat Bodrumspor. Photo by Mehmet Emin Menguarslan.
Source: Getty Images

He has started brightly into his loan move, and the Turkish giants have resolved to pursue a permanent move for him, even though he's nearly four times more than their record signing.

Turkish expert discloses Galatasaray’s plan

Turkish football expert Serdar Ali Çelikler has opened up on the Lions’ plans in case they cannot get Osimhen and Napoli to agree to a permanent move.

"Even if Osimhen doesn't stay, Galatasaray will get a player of that level. Because they've seen those places. The eye is afraid of what it sees,” he told Habersarikirmizi.
“I don't think anyone lower will get him. There won't be a serious loss of level after this.”
“Galatasaray is really thinking about Mohamed Salah. It's an extremely difficult transfer, but they are thinking about it,” he added.

Mohamed Salah’s Liverpool contract runs out at the end of the 2024/25 season. As noted by BBC Sports, the Egyptian publicly confirmed he has yet to be offered a new contract.

This comment did not sit down well with former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher, who slammed him as selfish with the club mounting a title challenge in Arne Slot’s first season.

Why Osimhen won't join Galatasaray

Legit.ng analysed why Osimhen won't join Galatasaray permanently despite the Turkish club preparing an offer of €50 million to tempt Napoli into selling him.

The club's board and fans have fallen in love with the former LOSC striker, but his ambition and the required financial package are beyond the Istanbul-based club.

Source: Legit.ng

