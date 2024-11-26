Victor Osimhen is one of the best centre forwards in the world for both club and the national team

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Peter Rufai has shared what Victor Osimhen does differently in the national team than any other forward in the squad does.

Osimhen debuted for the senior national team in 2017, two years after winning the 2015 FIFA U17 World Cup, scoring a record-setting 10 goals in the tournament.

Victor Osimhen playing for the Super Eagles of Nigeria during the AFCON 2023 final.

His first major tournament was the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, where he played second fiddle to veteran forward Odion Ighalo under former boss Gernot Rohr.

Rufai shares Osimhen's unique trait

Former goalkeeper Rufai has applauded Osimhen for giving his all for the national team and highlighted a unique trait that makes him different from the rest of the team.

“We also have other players who can play when Osimhen is not there. The point is that when Osimhen comes into a team, he makes a difference. It is not like the other players do not have their impact; they also make their impact,” he told Complete Sports.

“But don’t forget in life that to be a champion, you just have to give everything, and that is an area where Osimhen is doing very well. He’s always hungry for goals and ready to give his best whenever he is called upon to represent the Super Eagles.”

Dodo Mayana added that he is a player who is not shy from the spotlight even when others hide during poor performances, he keeps his hunger and desire alive.

As noted by AfrikFoot, Osimhen has 23 goals for the three-time, equalling Segun Odegbami and 14 behind the legendary Rashidi Yekini.

Osimhen, Boniface break silence

Legit.ng reported that Boniface and Osimhen broke their silence after the Super Eagles lost their final AFCON 2025 qualifier match at home against Rwanda.

The two strikers who shared number nine responsibilities in the match shared photos from the match, focusing on qualification rather than the painful loss.

