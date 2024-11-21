Ademola Lookman has been nominated for the Serie A Forward of the Year after a stellar campaign with Atalanta

The Nigerian forward is having a remarkable year for Atalanta after making 27 goal contributions last season

Lookman has also bagged nominations for CAF’s Player of the Year and the Globe Soccer Awards in 2024

Ademola Lookman has had an amazing year, with the Nigerian winger making headlines around Europe and Africa with his exceptional performances for Atalanta and the Super Eagles.

The 27-year-old winger played a pivotal role in helping the Italian club win their first European trophy, netting a hat-trick as they defeated Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 in the Europa League final.

According to the BBC, Lookman was the only African nominated for the 2024 Ballon d’Or awards where the Nigerian forward was ranked 14th overall with Manchester City’s Rodri scooping the award.

The Super Eagles forward is also the overwhelming favourite to win the 2024 CAF Player of the Year award after CAF released the final nominees comprising the top five contenders, CAF online reports.

Lookman will also contest for the Globe Soccer Awards alongside superstars like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, and Erling Haaland after being nominated for the prestigious award.

Lookman bags Serie A award nomination

Meanwhile, Lookman’s 2024 campaign has been crowned with another special recognition as the Atalanta forward has been nominated for the Serie A Forward of the Year.

The prestigious Gran Gala del Calcio Awards will see the Nigerian battle for the special plaque against Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram, both of Inter Milan as well as AC Milan’s Rafael Leao.

Lookman registered 17 goals and 10 assists across all competitions for Atalanta last season and he has also kicked off the 2024/25 campaign in style after netting eight goals and five assists in all competitions.

Lookman backed to win CAF award

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Cameroon coach, François Ngoumou, has named Lookman as his favourite to take home the CAF Mens Player of the Year award.

The veteran Cameroonian coach expressed his support for Lookman, praising the forward for his exceptional performances.

Ngoumou highlighted Lookman’s brilliance throughout the season, both with Atalanta and the Nigerian national team.

