Ademola Lookman has been nominated for the 2024 Globe Soccer Awards following his brilliant form for Nigeria and Atalanta

The Super Eagles winger will battle for the prestigious award alongside football icons Ronaldo and Messi

The highly anticipated annual Globe Soccer Awards will take place on the 27th of December in Dubai

Ademola Lookman has been nominated for the 2024 Best Men's Player category at the renowned Globe Soccer Awards, marking a significant career milestone.

The Dubai Sports Council hosts a yearly event to recognise the greatest in worldwide football talent, placing Lookman among the sport's elite.

Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman Nominated has been nominated for the 2024 Player of the Year Award at the Globe Soccer Awards. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

According to All Nigeria Soccer, Lookman's outstanding exploits with Atalanta and Nigeria have drawn attention and gained the 27-year-old winger popularity alongside global superstars

The England-born attacker has been instrumental for Atalanta, guiding the Italian club to win their first European title when he scored a hat-trick as they won 3-0 against Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League final.

Lookman was also pivotal for the Super Eagles at the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations, scoring three goals as Nigeria clinched a silver medal, losing narrowly to hosts Ivory Coast in the final.

2024 Globe Soccer Awards nominees

Meanwhile, Lookman will battle for the Globe Soccer Awards 2024 Men’s Player of the Year against world-renowned superstars such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, Punch reports.

Kylian Mbappe, Robert Lewandowski, Erling Haaland, Jude Bellingham, and Vinicius Junior have also bagged nominations for the prestigious award.

Other players also nominated for the special award include Barcelona’s new prodigy Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski. Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sané, along with Arsenal’s rising star Bukayo Saka and a host of other forwards.

Lookman backed for CAF POTY award

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Royal Antwerp Patrick Pascal, who also serves as the team coordinator for Super Eagles of Nigeria, expressed his strong belief that Lookman is the frontrunner for the CAF Player of the Year award.

The final shortlist announced by CAF includes 10 standout players, with Nigeria's Lookman and Paris Saint-Germain's Achraf Hakimi among the nominees.

The CAF Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on December 16 in Marrakech, Morocco.

