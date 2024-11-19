Osimhen’s Close Friend Confirms Interest From Another EPL Club in Napoli Loanee
- Victor Osimhen’s immediate future is once again becoming a topical issue as the winter transfer window approaches
- The marquee Nigerian striker is currently linked with a transfer to several clubs within and outside European football
- A close friend of the striker has detailed another Premier League club’s interest in the current Galatasaray forward
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
The immediate future of Victor Osimhen promises one thing for sure – another transfer window laced with intrigue and intense speculation, as witnessed earlier in the summer.
The marquee Nigerian striker, who made clear his intent to depart Napoli earlier in the summer transfer window, eventually ended up at Galatasaray following a string of transfer interests that ultimately fell through.
Osimhen has, however, adapted to life at the Turkish club like a duck to water, recording an impressive 11 goal involvements in his first nine appearances for the Istanbul outfit.
This seemingly impeccable run of form has now revived the ever-lingering transfer interest in the striker, with a swirling report from Livescore detailing Manchester United’s interest in the forward.
However, amid these reports, a close friend of the Nigerian striker has confirmed the Premier League club's interest.
Osimhen’s close friend confirms EPL club interest
Sharing a post on social media, journalist and close friend of the Nigerian striker, Buchi Laba, confirmed that Ruben Amorim’s side is keen on signing the forward. However, their interest has been met with a caveat – they have to wait until the summer of 2025.
“The interest from Manchester United is true, but they have been told to come back in June 2025.”
These words from Buchi subtly add another layer of intrigue to the already dynamic and multi-dimensional twist surrounding Osimhen’s future.
The Nigerian striker is widely expected to make a permanent exit from Napoli in the summer of 2025.
Two Serie A clubs interested in Osimhen
Legit.ng in another report detailed that two Italian Serie A clubs are interested in signing Osimhen.
The report revealed that both Juventus and AC Milan are exploring the possibility of securing the striker's services in the summer of 2025.
However, Juventus is looking to offload their current striker, Dusan Vlahovic, while Milan may face a financial hurdle in their pursuit of the Nigerian forward.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: Legit.ng
Ero Samson (Sports Editor) Samson Ero is a sports journalist with a track record of over six years in the Nigerian media industry. He has honed his skills at EPL Partners Nigeria Limited and Transsion Holdings, where he covered various sports stories and general news working as Content Operation Specialist and Content Coordinator. He graduated from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism in 2023. Reach him via email at ero.samson@sportsbrief.com.