Victor Osimhen’s immediate future is once again becoming a topical issue as the winter transfer window approaches

The marquee Nigerian striker is currently linked with a transfer to several clubs within and outside European football

A close friend of the striker has detailed another Premier League club’s interest in the current Galatasaray forward

The immediate future of Victor Osimhen promises one thing for sure – another transfer window laced with intrigue and intense speculation, as witnessed earlier in the summer.

The marquee Nigerian striker, who made clear his intent to depart Napoli earlier in the summer transfer window, eventually ended up at Galatasaray following a string of transfer interests that ultimately fell through.

Victor Osimhen celebrates during the UEFA Europa League match between Galatasaray and Tottenham. Image: Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen has, however, adapted to life at the Turkish club like a duck to water, recording an impressive 11 goal involvements in his first nine appearances for the Istanbul outfit.

This seemingly impeccable run of form has now revived the ever-lingering transfer interest in the striker, with a swirling report from Livescore detailing Manchester United’s interest in the forward.

However, amid these reports, a close friend of the Nigerian striker has confirmed the Premier League club's interest.

Osimhen’s close friend confirms EPL club interest

Sharing a post on social media, journalist and close friend of the Nigerian striker, Buchi Laba, confirmed that Ruben Amorim’s side is keen on signing the forward. However, their interest has been met with a caveat – they have to wait until the summer of 2025.

“The interest from Manchester United is true, but they have been told to come back in June 2025.”

These words from Buchi subtly add another layer of intrigue to the already dynamic and multi-dimensional twist surrounding Osimhen’s future.

The Nigerian striker is widely expected to make a permanent exit from Napoli in the summer of 2025.

Two Serie A clubs interested in Osimhen

Legit.ng in another report detailed that two Italian Serie A clubs are interested in signing Osimhen.

The report revealed that both Juventus and AC Milan are exploring the possibility of securing the striker's services in the summer of 2025.

However, Juventus is looking to offload their current striker, Dusan Vlahovic, while Milan may face a financial hurdle in their pursuit of the Nigerian forward.

