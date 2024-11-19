The Benin football team has finally departed Libya after securing their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations ticket

The Cheetahs secured their AFCON ticket amid tension as the team was temporarily held hostage at the Tripoli stadium

Benin finished second in Group D behind Nigeria and qualified for Africa’s biggest football showpiece for the fifth time

The Benin Republic Football Federation has issued an official statement following their successful departure from Libya, which concludes a tense and dramatic AFCON 2025 qualification journey.

This came after the Cheetahs sealed their spot in the renowned event with a hard-fought draw against Libya which sparked brutal scenes after the final whistle at the Tripoli stadium.

Benin’s head coach, Gernot Rohr, was a victim of police brutality shortly after the AFCON game as the Franco-German and some of his assistants were manhandled by Libyan security officials, OwnGoal Nigeria reports.

The home fans also laid siege to the dressing room of the Cheetahs, preventing the players from leaving the stadium as they were temporarily held hostage until late at night.

Benin FA hails players after AFCON feat

Meanwhile, the Benin Football Federation praised the players and coaching staff for their resilience under challenging conditions after the team departed Libya.

The federation also thanked fans back home and assured them that the team was safe after leaving Libya.

“Congratulations to our Cheetahs who have just qualified Benin for the CAN Morocco 2025. I would like to congratulate the technical staff and all the players for their contribution to this brilliant qualification.

“A big thank you to the Beninese people for their constant support. A big thank you to the President of the Republic for his support. THANK YOU to all the Football Actors in Benin.”

Benin captain condemns Libya

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the captain of the Benin Republic team, Steve Mounié, has addressed his team’s unpleasant ordeal during their encounter with the Libyan national team.

The 30-year-old forward, who played a pivotal role in securing Benin’s first AFCON qualification since 2019, recounted the distressing experience faced by him and his teammates upon their arrival in Libya.

Mounié described the disrespect his squad endured, expressing relief that they managed to leave Libya with only minor metaphorical "scratches," despite the challenging circumstances.

