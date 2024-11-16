The Super Eagles of Nigeria are braced for their final match of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

Nigeria will host the Amavubi of Rwanda at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo

Rwanda need a win, and their head coach has issued a strong warning to the Super Eagles before the game

Rwanda's head coach has issued a strong warning to the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers final matchday at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Monday.

The Amavubi suffered a shock defeat at the Amahoro Stadium to Libya and need all three points in Nigeria to give them any chance of qualifying, and also hope Benin Republic don't get a result in Benghazi.

Franck Spittler issuing instructions to his Rwandan players during their match against Benin Republic. Photo by Issouf Sanogo/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria are through to the tournament next year in Morocco as group winners after Libya beat Rwanda, and they picked up a point on the road against Benin Republic.

Rwanda coach warns Nigeria

Speaking at his post-match conference after the defeat to Libya, Rwanda coach Frank Spittler quickly turned his attention to Nigeria and claimed his team would do everything possible.

“As long as there's a chance to qualify, we will do everything for it, so for sure, we have to win in Nigeria, and that's what we are trying. The chance to win in Nigeria is not very high, but there's always a chance, and that's what I tell my players,” he said, as quoted by ANS.

He charged his players to see it as the game of their lives, one they would tell their grandchildren because it was an opportunity to play against world-class players even if they didn't qualify.

“We showed it in the last match against Nigeria. We can have a good match against them. It's always the question of are you scoring or are you not scoring. There are bad days like today, and maybe we will have a very nice day in four days,” he concluded.

The team's social media account also sent a message to the Super Eagles claiming they are coming to fix their AFCON 2025 journey in Nigeria.

Super Eagles dealt major blow

Legit.ng reported that the Super Eagles were dealt a major blow after a key defender withdrew from the squad before the AFCON 2025 qualifiers' final match day against Rwanda.

Ola Aina did not return to Nigeria with the rest of the team and flew back to England from Ivory Coast. Initial concerns of an injury were debunked as it was due to personal reasons.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng