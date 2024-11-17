Victor Osimhen Speaks on Super Eagles Goal Scoring Record Held by Rashidi Yekini

Victor Osimhen has branded late legend Rashidi Yekini as the greatest striker Nigeria has ever produced

Pundits and fans have touted that Osimhen could surpass the all-time scoring record set by the late Yekini

The Galatasaray forward dismissed insinuations that he is chasing the record as he becomes the joint-second all-time scorer for Nigeria

Nigerian international Victor Osimhen has disclosed that he is not targeting the Super Eagles record held by the late Rashidi Yekini.

Yekini, who passed away in 2012 at the age of 48, remains the record scorer for the Nigerian national football team.

The former Victoria Setubal of Portugal forward scored 37 goals in 62 international matches between 1984 and 1998.

Victor Osimhen says he is not targeting Rashidi Yekini's record. Photo: Ulrik Pedersen.

Source: Getty Images

He is regarded as the best striker the country has produced as the ex-Olympiakos striker also netted Super Eagles' first-ever goal at the Fifa World Cup.

Yekini was the highest goal scorer at the 1992 and 1994 editions of the Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.

All Nigeria Soccer reports that Osimhen continues to inch closer to Yekini's record. The 25-year-old is now the joint-second highest goalscorer in the nation's history.

The Galatasaray striker tallied with the legendary Segun Odegbami when he netted his 23rd international goal in Nigeria's 1-1 draw with Benin in a 2025 AFCON qualifier in Abidjan.

But the embattled Napoli striker has disclosed that he is not chasing the all-time scorer's record, stating that Yekini is the greatest Nigerian striker ever.

Asked if he has set his sights on Yekini's record, Osimhen responded via a clip shared on X:

“No, no. I really don't care about this. I just want to do my job and try to win games, score goals, provide a lot of assits for my team.

"Then if I equal it, I equal it, if I surpass it, I surpass it, but that doesn't take away Rashidi Yekini is the greatest striker in the Super Eagles have ever had.

"This record stood for a very, very long time and it still stands, so I think we should give him his flowers and also celebrate him."

Galatasaray out of race for Osimhen

Legit.ng earlier reported that Galatasaray have called a meeting of important stakeholders in a bid to raise the required finances for the permanent transfer of the player.

Napoli director Giovanni Manna was reportedly in Istanbul to meet with the Turkish giants and initially claimed a deal would not happen unless the Lions paid the required amount.

Webaslan has now reported that Manna has effectively ruled out the sale of Osimhen to Galatasaray over their inability to raise funds, which they could not afford.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng