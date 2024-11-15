Super Eagles stars have consoled Stanley Nwabali following the death of the goalkeeper’s father early on Friday

Nwabali was on international duty for Nigeria in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers hours before the passing of his late father

The Chippa United goalie helped Nigeria secure qualification for the 2025 (AFCON) after a 1-1 draw versus Benin

Following the unfortunate death of Stanley Nwabali's father, the Super Eagles team has shown overwhelming support for their teammate and shot-stopper.

The Chippa United goalkeeper, who has served Nigeria with tenacity and passion, got heartfelt messages from his Nigerian teammates, including captain William Troost-Ekong who led the chain of support.

Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali confirmed the passing of his father via multiple social media posts hours after representing Nigeria. Photo by Sia Kambou.

According to The Guardian, Nwabali, who was in action for Nigeria in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Benin on Thursday, took to social media on Friday to mourn his father, sharing a post accompanied by a tearful emoji.

Although the goalkeeper did not reveal the cause of his father’s death, he shared a heartfelt tribute, saying, “Rest in peace, Dad.”

Nwabali has been a pivotal member of the Super Eagles team since breaking into the first team at the 2023 AFCON where he helped the team win a silver medal.

Super Eagles stars console Nwabali

Meanwhile, Troost-Ekong, Victor Boniface, and Moses Simon have expressed their deepest sympathy to Nwabali following the passing of the goalkeeper’s dad on Friday.

Troost-Ekong was one of the first to express his support after taking to social media to express his support for the Chippa United goalie, Soccernet reports.

“Love you my brother, Nwabali, we dey together,” Troost-Ekong posted.

Victor Boniface, who has been in excellent form for Bayer Leverkusen, also sent a message of strength to the Super Eagles goalkeeper.

“Stay strong bro,” Boniface posted on Instagram.

Moses Simon, who got the only assist for the Super Eagles as they played a 1-1 draw against Benin, mirrored similar sentiments, offering his support to Nwabali.

“Stay strong bro, we are together.”

The handlers of the Super Eagles are yet to confirm if Nwabali will be part of Nigeria’s final AFCON qualifier against Rwanda on November 18 following the tragic loss of his dad.

