The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualification fixture between the Republic of Benin and Nigeria is on the horizon

Both teams are within touching distance of securing qualification for the showpiece slated for Morocco

The captain of the Benin Republic team, Steve Mounie, has named one thing his side must do to claim victory against the Super Eagles

The intense talks from both teams' camps continue to set the scene as the Republic of Benin prepares to host the Nigerian team in the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification fixture.

Both teams, meeting for the third time in five months, will clash with a ticket to the AFCON tournament on the line.

Although the Super Eagles are considered the bookmakers' favourite for the encounter, the Benin team is determined not to go down without a fight.

The captain, Steve Mounie, recently pointed out a key factor that the Cheetahs must focus on to secure victory against the Super Eagles.

Benin captain speaks on defeating Nigeria

Speaking to the media, as reported by Complete Sports, the 30-year-old emphasised that his team would need to replicate their June performance against Nigeria to secure a win over the Super Eagles.

Expanding on his team's strategy, the Augsburg forward shared:

"I remember in June, I used the example of my former club. When I was with Stade Brest, we were able to stand up to big teams in the French championship," Mounie said.

"I told them we could do the same against Nigeria. We are capable of facing them confidently. That’s what we’ll need to do—take an active role in this match and not just be spectators."

This meeting marks the 10th encounter between Nigeria and Benin, with Benin's June victory remaining their only win over the Super Eagles.

A victory for either side would secure their spot in the AFCON tournament, according to data from FotMob.

Possible Nigeria lineup for Benin clash

Legit.ng in another report compiled the possible lineup for Nigeria’s clash against the Benin Republic.

Both teams are set to lock horns with a ticket to Morocco on the line. The lineup featured a host of regulars in the Nigerian team under Coach Eguavoen, with a replacement for the injured Semi Ajayi.

